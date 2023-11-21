How New Mexico put abortion on the ballot in 2020

Voters in Republican-led states, such as Ohio, are indicating in the polls that they want to keep abortion legal and safe.

Ohio is not the only bellwether state, but its recent referendum to keep abortion legal in that state is one of several indicators that U.S. voters want abortion rights. It is also the first Republican-run state to enshrine the right in its state constitution, according to The New York Times.

Currently, Ohio bans abortion after 22 weeks but its state legislature passed a six-week ban this past summer, according to various media outlets. Abortion rights groups challenged the law and it is currently not in effect while it awaits court decision. Prior to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in its Dobbs decision last year, Ohio has long been a battleground for abortion politics. But abortion rights groups put the referendum to protect abortion rights in Ohio earlier this month. Despite being an off-year election, the voters of Ohio voted to keep abortion legal in that state. Ohio counties that voted predominantly voted for Pres. Donald Trump in 2020 voted in favor of the abortion rights referendum, according to The New York Times.

Abortion rights groups are seeing similar results in other states, including Kansas last year when the voters rejected a proposal to amend their state constitution to make abortion illegal. In addition, a few weeks ago, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, won his election after a battle largely driven by Behear’s abortion rights stance. Virginia voters chose to put a Democratic-majority legislature, dampening the Republican governor of that state in his plans to ban abortion after 15 weeks in Virginia.

New Mexico, by contrast, put abortion on the ballot, in a manner of speaking, in 2020 when it voted six state senators out of office who were conservative Democrats. All six had voted against an effort to repeal New Mexico’s 1969 antiquated law. That law required a pregnant person who required an abortion due to extreme circumstances – rape or incest or endangerment to the life of the individual – to have to appeal to a specially created hospital board for approval.

The state legislature appeared to be prepared to pass a repeal bill in 2019 that would have removed that language from the criminal code. The 1969 law became unenforceable when the Supreme Court handed down its decision on Roe v. Wade in 1973 but if the court overturned Roe, the New Mexico law would have gone back into effect.

But eight Democrat state senators sided with 16 Republicans in the 2019 legislature, ending the repeal effort that year. One of those eight, state Sen. Carlos Cisneros of Questa, died in 2019. Current state Sen. Roberto Gonzales, a Democrat from Taos, replaced him.

The other seven, Democratic state Senators Pete Campos of Las Vegas, Richard Martinez of Española, George Muñoz of Gallup, Mary Kay Papen of Las Cruces, Gabriel Ramos of Silver City, Clemente Sanchez of Grants and John Arthur Smith from Deming, faced primary challenges in 2020 from progressive Democrats.

Of those, only Muñoz and Campos remain in the state senate. Of the other five, not all were replaced by progressive Democrats in the general election in 2020. Republicans won in the districts led by Smith and Sanchez in November 2020.

But in the Democratic primaries, all five lost their battles in the primaries against progressive Democrats and abortion rights were a driving force in the primary elections. Smith, Papen and Sanchez were long-standing powerful state Senate Democrats who had gone undefeated for years.

Abortion rights groups considered the election a victory for abortion rights in New Mexico.

In 2021, with a new, more progressive-Democrat leaning state senate, the repeal bill passed and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who championed the bill, signed it into law in February, before the legislature ended.

Since then, more abortion rights legislation has passed, making New Mexico a safe-haven state for both abortion rights and gender-affirming care.

