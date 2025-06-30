A controversial proposal to sell off large portions of America’s public lands has been defeated following widespread public outcry, U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) announced Friday.

The public land sale provisions were included in the Republican-backed “Big, Beautiful Bill,” but were removed after thousands of Americans voiced strong opposition. Heinrich, the Ranking Member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, credited the change to overwhelming grassroots pressure.

“Today is a major victory for our public lands,” Heinrich said in a statement. “Thank YOU for your incredible outpouring in defense of our American birthright. Because of you, the lands that we cherish will remain OURS.”

Heinrich has been a vocal defender of public lands, calling them essential to the nation’s heritage, outdoor economy and environmental health. The original provisions in the Republican proposal sparked backlash from conservationists, outdoor recreation groups, Indigenous communities and everyday Americans who feared losing access to lands that have long been publicly owned.

The senator also issued a warning to those who may try similar tactics in the future.

“To those already plotting to go after our public lands another way: Don’t. Unless you like losing,” Heinrich said.

The defeat of the public lands provision marks a key moment in the ongoing national debate over the future of federally owned lands, which make up nearly 640 million acres across the United States. Heinrich vowed to remain vigilant in protecting those lands for future generations.