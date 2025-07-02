Eligible New Mexico voters will now be automatically registered to vote when they complete a driver’s transaction with the Motor Vehicle Division (MVD). This new measure, part of House Bill 4 (HB4), passed during the 2023 legislative session, aims to expand voting rights protections across the state.

The automatic registration process will also ensure that previously registered voters’ information is automatically updated with the Secretary of State and county clerks through the MVD.

Following the automatic update, individuals will receive a letter from their respective county clerk. This letter will provide essential information regarding their voter registration, including the districts in which they are eligible to vote and instructions on how to opt out of voter registration if desired.

New Mexicans have had the option to register or update their voter registration information during MVD transactions since the early 1990s, but this new legislation makes the process automatic for eligible individuals.

For a detailed FAQ page and more information about the automatic voter registration process in New Mexico, visit SOS.NM.GOV/AVR.