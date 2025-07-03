President Trump is getting his “big, beautiful bill” and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she is prepared to “fight like hell” to protect New Mexico from its impact.

Lujan Grisham issued a fiery statement Thursday following the passage of the Republican “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” in the U.S. House of Representatives, condemning the budget as an “abomination” that will severely harm New Mexico’s working families and vital services.

“The Republican budget bill is an abomination that abandons working families and threatens the health and well-being of New Mexicans,” Lujan Grisham said. “Their vote to slash funding for health care and child nutrition to pay for tax cuts for the ultra-rich isn’t just bad policy—it’s an outright betrayal.”

Lujan Grisham said that the fight could include a special session to protect New Mexicans from the impacts of the funding cuts in the bill.

“My administration is going through this budget with a fine-tooth comb, identifying every threat to our state, and we’re going to fight like hell to protect what matters most,” Lujan Grisham said.

The GOP-led House passed the sweeping legislation in a narrow 218-214 vote, sending it to President Trump, who is expected to sign it into law during a White House event on Friday. While the bill represents a major victory for the Trump administration, Lujan Grisham asserted that its implications for New Mexico are dire.

“Make no mistake: this Republican budget will hit New Mexico hard. From cuts to Medicaid funding that keeps our rural hospitals open, to reductions in food assistance for children, to threats against education programs that ensure our kids have a brighter future, this budget puts politics over people,” Lujan Grisham said. “It also amounts to an egregious tax hike on Americans who will pay higher prices for health care, electricity and other services.”

Lujan Grisham also vowed to utilize all available resources to “mitigate harm” from the budget, which she criticized as being “foisted on the American people without adequate hearings, debate and transparency.”