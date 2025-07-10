New Mexico has received partial approval for a federal emergency declaration following devastating flash floods in Ruidoso that killed three people and damaged dozens of homes, but the state is still awaiting approval for the bulk of disaster assistance residents desperately need.

The emergency declaration approved provides immediate federal personnel for life-saving activities like urban search and rescue teams, but leaves pending the direct financial assistance that would help residents repair or replace flood-damaged homes and cover essential needs.

“This federal declaration is a critical first step, but it’s not everything Ruidoso needs and deserves,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a press release. “We will continue working with the federal government for every dollar and resource necessary to help this resilient community fully recover from these devastating floods.”

The Tuesday afternoon flash flooding proved deadly and destructive for the Lincoln County mountain village. Three people — a man in his 40s or 50s, a 4-year-old girl, and a 7-year-old boy — were swept downstream by unprecedented floodwaters when heavy monsoonal rains fell on burn scar areas from last year’s South Fork and Salt fires, according to the Village of Ruidoso. Emergency crews conducted 50-60 swift-water rescues during the event.

A preliminary assessment found that at least 35-50 homes were damaged or lost in the flooding, with the Rio Ruidoso rising to a record-breaking 20 feet, 5 feet higher than the previous high-water mark.

What’s Still Needed

The governor’s original emergency declaration request sought extensive additional assistance that remains pending federal review, including:

Direct Financial Assistance covering:

Repair or replacement of homes destroyed in the disaster

Essential needs, including medical, dental, funeral, personal property, and transportation costs

Emergency supplies, including water, food, first aid, and infant care items

Temporary housing, including hotels and other suitable options for displaced residents

Infrastructure Recovery for Chaves, Lincoln, Otero, and Valencia counties:

Federal reimbursement for emergency work and debris removal

Permanent repair of disaster-damaged roads, bridges, water control facilities, public buildings, utilities, and parks

The limited emergency declaration highlights the constraints of federal disaster response. Emergency declarations are capped at $5 million total assistance and typically only authorize debris removal and emergency protective measures, while Individual Assistance authorization under emergencies is rare, according to FEMA guidelines.

This flooding particularly impacts a state already grappling with disaster recovery costs. More than $34 million in federal assistance has been approved for New Mexicans affected by 2024 disasters, including long-term, low-interest loans and flood insurance claims from previous events.

The disaster also underscores New Mexico’s flood insurance gap. Only 1,223 homes carry National Flood Insurance policies in Lincoln and Otero counties, despite Lincoln County ranking among the top three most flood-prone counties in New Mexico. A single inch of floodwater can cause up to $25,000 of damage to a home, according to FEMA.

New Mexico residents pay an average of $951 yearly for flood insurance — $184 more than the national average — because the state has more flood-prone areas than most other states.

The flooding occurred during New Mexico’s peak flood season. July is the most active month for floods statewide, with 575 flood events (33% of all recorded events) historically occurring during this month. Flash floods represent 93% of all flood events in New Mexico.

The Tuesday disaster was exacerbated by conditions created from last year’s wildfires. The South Fork and Salt fires, which killed two people and destroyed hundreds of homes in June 2024, left burn scars that increase flash flooding risks for at least two years.

The New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is actively working with FEMA to conduct preliminary damage assessments and provide additional documentation requested by the federal agency.

A state Disaster Recovery Center operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Eastern New Mexico University-Ruidoso, 709 Mecham Dr, Ruidoso, NM 88345. State disaster case managers are on site, along with state agencies helping residents replace documents, ask insurance questions, and find resources.

Residents can also call the State Disaster Helpline at 1-833-663-4736 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or visit the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s website.