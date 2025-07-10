New Mexico’s airport system will receive over $4.3 million in federal funding to improve infrastructure at three key facilities, supporting an industry that contributes $2.3 billion annually to the state’s economy and sustains more than 18,500 jobs.

The Federal Aviation Administration grants will fund critical upgrades at Albuquerque International Sunport, Artesia Municipal Airport and Socorro Municipal Airport, according to an announcement from New Mexico’s congressional delegation.

The largest portion — $3.65 million — will rehabilitate 10,500 feet of terminal access road at the Sunport, which serves over 5 million passengers annually. The project extends the road’s useful life and maintains access to New Mexico’s busiest airport.

Rural communities will also benefit from the investment. Artesia Municipal Airport will receive $128,250 for design work on a project to rehabilitate 6,800 feet of its main runway, maintaining structural integrity and reducing foreign object debris. Socorro Municipal Airport will get $600,000 for construction of a new 2,700-square-foot snow removal equipment building to meet current safety standards.

The funding supports an aviation sector that serves as a significant economic driver statewide. According to the 2016 New Mexico Airport System Plan Update, on-airport operations across the state support over 18,500 jobs with a combined payroll exceeding $723 million. The total economic output from airport operations contributes more than $2.3 billion to New Mexico’s economy.

“When we invest in New Mexico’s airports, we invest in the people who rely on these facilities to do business in our state, create jobs, and contribute to our economy,” said Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, in the congressional press release.

The grants come through the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program, which provides more than $3.18 billion annually to over 3,300 eligible airports nationwide. The program covers 75% of eligible costs for large airports like the Sunport and 90-95% for smaller facilities like those in Artesia and Socorro.

This funding represents the latest in a series of federal investments in New Mexico’s aviation infrastructure. In November 2024, the state’s airports received $33.4 million in FAA grants for various upgrades, and the Sunport received $7 million in July 2022 for terminal renovation projects.

“Airports across New Mexico are critical hubs for transportation and local economies,” said Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) in the press release. “I’m proud to welcome over $4 million in federal funding for airports in Albuquerque, Artesia, and Socorro. These investments will improve safety, support local jobs, and help our airports better serve New Mexicans and visitors alike.”

For smaller communities like Artesia and Socorro, airports serve critical roles beyond passenger service. Rural airports support business travel, agricultural operations and provide essential access for medical emergencies. They connect rural communities to the national transportation network, supporting economic development in areas that might otherwise be isolated.

“Investing in our infrastructure keeps our communities connected and creates a foundation for prosperity in rural New Mexico,” said Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (D-N.M.) in the press release. “This $4,384,758 in federal funding will bring much-needed investments to not only New Mexico’s largest airport, but also our rural airports.”

The state’s aviation network includes 42 fixed-base operators providing services across New Mexico, supporting both commercial and general aviation activities.

Project Details

Albuquerque International Sunport ($3,656,508): Rehabilitates 10,500 feet of existing terminal access road to extend its useful life.

Artesia Municipal Airport ($128,250): Funds phase 1 design work for rehabilitating 6,800 feet of existing paved Runway 4/22 to maintain structural integrity and minimize foreign object debris.

Socorro Municipal Airport ($600,000): Funds construction portion of a new 2,700-square-foot snow removal equipment building to bring the airport into conformity with current standards.

All projects are funded through the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program, which focuses on infrastructure improvements related to safety, capacity, and environmental concerns.