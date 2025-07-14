U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) announced that the Senate Appropriations Committee has passed legislation that would deliver over $6.9 million in federal investments to New Mexico communities, marking a significant win for the state’s rural development and public safety initiatives.

The funding, secured through the Fiscal Year 2026 Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill, represents Luján’s continued efforts to address critical infrastructure needs across all 33 counties in New Mexico.

“These investments reflect what I hear from New Mexicans every day: the need for stronger infrastructure, safer communities, and more opportunities for the next generation,” Luján said. “From strengthening public safety in Rio Arriba County to expanding early childhood classrooms in Luna County, I fought for this funding because it will improve people’s lives.”

The appropriations package prioritizes three key areas that have been identified as urgent needs throughout the state: emergency response capabilities, community infrastructure improvements and educational facility expansion.

Fire and Emergency Response Improvements

Northern New Mexico will receive substantial investments in firefighting and emergency response infrastructure. Rio Arriba County secured $1.1 million to modernize communications equipment, including radios and repeater towers that will ensure more reliable emergency response coordination. The Truchas Volunteer Fire Department will receive $750,000 to enhance its emergency response capabilities, while San Juan County obtained $1 million for a new fire ladder truck.

Community Infrastructure Renovations

Central and southern New Mexico communities will benefit from significant infrastructure improvements. The Town of Estancia received the largest single allocation at $1.513 million for renovating its town hall and community center. Meanwhile, the Town of Mesilla secured $1 million for renovations to its town hall complex, supporting the community’s civic infrastructure needs.

Early Childhood Education Expansion

In southwestern New Mexico, HELP New Mexico, Inc. will receive $1.575 million to expand its early childhood education campus in Luna County, addressing the growing need for quality early learning opportunities in rural areas.

Luján worked alongside Senator Martin Heinrich and House Representatives Teresa Leger Fernández and Gabe Vasquez to secure portions of the funding package, demonstrating bipartisan support for New Mexico’s development priorities.

“Every community in New Mexico matters, and that’s why I’ve worked to deliver investments to all 33 counties during my time in the Senate,” Luján said. “I’ll keep fighting to bring home the federal dollars and resources our families and communities deserve.”

The appropriations bill now moves to the full U.S. Senate for consideration. If passed, the funding would provide immediate resources for projects that officials say will improve emergency response times, enhance educational opportunities, and create better spaces for community gatherings across rural New Mexico.

Senator Luján serves on the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, positioning him to advocate for rural development funding that directly impacts New Mexico’s predominantly rural communities.