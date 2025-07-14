By Connor Currier

New Mexico Senator Harold Pope has officially entered the race to become the state’s next lieutenant governor. His candidacy comes after current lieutenant governor Howie Morales’ announcement that he will not seek re-election in 2026. Morales, who has served in the role since 2019, spent the past seven years working alongside Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

“I think education, health care and public safety are the top priorities this state needs to focus on.” Pope said. “We need to do more when it comes to dealing with health care and behavioral health.”

Pope, a Democrat and former Air Force officer, joins a competitive field heading into 2026. Also running on the Democratic ticket is Stephanie Garcia Richard, New Mexico’s current Land Commissioner. On the Republican side, Manuel Lardizabal, who previously ran for the New Mexico Senate, has declared his candidacy.

The governor and lieutenant governor run on a joint ticket in the general election but have separate party primaries in June. The general election is scheduled for November 3, 2026.

The lieutenant governor has both executive and legislative roles. Lieutenant governors are second-in-command and stand in for governors during their absences. The lieutenant governor also serves as president of the New Mexico State Senate. The lieutenant governor holds a tie-breaker vote, according to the state Constitution, but only in the Senate.

As the first African American elected to the New Mexico State Senate, Pope brings a history-making background and a record focused on public safety, education and veteran issues.

Pope stated he has full confidence in his decision to run in 2026, “I looked at this as a place where I could go in a position where I feel like I can do more than where I’m at right now as a senator. And so I believe the person that I am, the relationships that I’ve built, that being in a position of lieutenant governor, that I just feel like can do a lot more for the community,” Pope said.

With Governor Lujan Grisham term-limited, New Mexico voters will be choosing an entirely new executive team next year. The outcome of the Lieutenant Governor’s race will play a key role in determining the future leadership and priorities of the state.

“I just believe that in this position as lieutenant governor, this is a position that I can really do good for our state,” said Pope.