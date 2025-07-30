This report is supported by NM Political Report, a nonprofit newsroom working to increase New Mexicans’ engagement in politics and public policy. Reported by: Rodd Cayton This report is original reporting by a New Mexico-based independent journalist with support NMreports.org and its readers and sponsors.

The Trump Administration’s decision to reinstate nearly $7 billion in federal education aid comes as welcome news to Albuquerque Public Schools, which faced a potential $12 million hole in its budget.

President Donald Trump has released nearly $5.6 billion in congressionally approved federal education funding that was withheld pending review. The message, shared with New Mexico Political Report at the time by the office of U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez, did not identify a timeline for completion of that review.

New Mexico’s congressional delegation contends the delay was illegal. More than 20 states, including New Mexico and the District of Columbia, filed a lawsuit challenging the denial of the funding.

Much of the money in question supports programs that provide mental health support grants, English language instruction, adult literacy classes and other services.

“We’re thrilled by the news that the federal government has decided to release Title II, Title III and Title IV funding that we use to provide services to English language learners and newcomer students and to support continuous learning and growth among our educators,” APS Spokesperson Martin Salazar said. “This money pays for roughly 60 positions at APS, and we’re grateful to everyone who recognized how critical the funding is for our students and who advocated for its release.”

The administration has also decided to release another $1.3 billion marked for the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers program, which supports afterschool programs directed toward addressing literacy, STEM skills, mental health, and violence prevention.

Vasquez, U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján and U.S. Reps. Teresa Leger Fernández and Melanie Stansbury issued a joint statement reflecting the importance of the money.

“For New Mexico, this funding is an essential investment in our children’s futures – not a luxury,” the statement reads in part. “By illegally withholding it, President Trump forced schools to make difficult decisions about staffing, class sizes, and student services. Now, with the delayed release of this funding right as classes begin, schools are left scrambling to prepare. Our kids’ schools never should have been placed in this position.”

Vasquez said earlier that more than $44 million for New Mexico public schools was at risk. That total includes about $780,000 for Rio Rancho Public Schools.