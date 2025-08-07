Submitted by Raymundo Lara, State Representative – House District 34

In New Mexico, we talk often about how economic development is key to creating good jobs, thriving communities, and long-term opportunities for our families. But how we get there matters just as much as the outcome. Responsible economic development is done with purpose, transparency, and a deep commitment to the people who live in the communities we aim to grow.

Responsible growth doesn’t happen by accident. It takes leadership, planning, and partnerships built on trust and shared values. It also requires continued investment and support from our state. In our border region, we have been fortunate to see the benefits of this kind of growth in real time. Sunland Park and Santa Teresa are at the heart of a region on the rise. In both communities, transformational projects are creating new jobs, upgrading critical infrastructure, and positioning southern New Mexico as a key player in global trade and logistics.

Private developers, manufacturers, and logistics companies are investing heavily and strategically in Santa Teresa. This area is rapidly becoming one of New Mexico’s most important economic engines, thanks to its industrial base, strong transportation network, and partnerships between state, local, and federal agencies. Just as important, this growth is happening in the spirit of collaboration and shared responsibility, so that it is transparent, inclusive, and accountable to the communities it serves.

City leaders in Sunland Park are equally committed to ensuring that development enhances the quality of life for residents. Through thoughtful infrastructure improvements, community-focused planning, and responsible stewardship of public resources, Sunland Park shows us what’s possible when leadership is guided by a long-term vision for success, not short-term gain.

However, without reliable access to water and modern infrastructure to treat, store, and distribute it, development in places like Sunland Park and Santa Teresa will stall. Water is the foundation of every thriving economy, it powers industry, supports housing growth, ensures public health, and sustains life itself. That’s why we must prioritize, and significantly invest in critical water infrastructure. This includes upgrades to existing systems, support for regional collaboration, and future-forward planning that ensures water availability for generations to come.

Of course, there will always be those who try to take shortcuts, those who seek to bypass the system or benefit from public investment without giving back to the community. Fortunately, they are few and far between in our community. The overwhelming majority of our local leaders, business owners, and residents are committed to doing things the right way. They understand that real, lasting progress is built on trust, transparency, and a shared vision for a better future.

Economic development is not just about buildings and business parks, it’s about people. It’s about creating jobs with dignity, educational opportunities for our youth, and vibrant communities where families can thrive. That’s why it’s critical that we, as a state, continue to invest in infrastructure, water systems, workforce development, and strategic initiatives that support sustainable, inclusive growth in places like Santa Teresa and Sunland Park.

When we support responsible economic development, we’re not just building our economy, we’re building a stronger, more equitable New Mexico.