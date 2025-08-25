Prospective candidates across New Mexico must file their declarations of candidacy for the state’s 2025 Regular Local Election on Tuesday.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver announced that candidates must file their Declaration of Candidacy between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 26, at their respective county clerk’s offices. The filing window applies to all nonpartisan local offices up for election on Nov. 4.

The Regular Local Election will determine leadership for numerous municipal and school board seats statewide. Major races include mayoral contests in Albuquerque, Roswell, Santa Fe and Las Cruces, along with city council positions across dozens of communities from Angel Fire to Zuni.

In Albuquerque, one mayoral seat and five city council districts are on the ballot. The city will conduct a top-two runoff election on Dec. 9 if no candidate receives a majority of votes. Santa Fe and Las Cruces will use ranked-choice voting on the same Nov. 4 ballot to determine winners.

School board races represent the largest category of contests, with positions open in more than 50 districts across all 33 counties. Four seats are up for grabs on the Albuquerque Municipal School District board, while three positions each are available in Las Cruces Public Schools and Roswell Independent School District.

The election will also fill positions on various special districts, including soil and water conservation districts, hospital boards, water and sanitation authorities and public improvement districts.

Filing requirements vary by office sought. Some positions require nomination petitions with a specific number of signatures, while others have residency requirements or other qualifications. Candidates are advised to consult with their county clerk’s office or local government for detailed instructions specific to their race.

For those who miss Tuesday’s filing deadline, a separate window exists for write-in candidates. Declarations of Intent to be a Write-in Candidate must be filed between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

The Regular Local Election Act mandates that all contests be nonpartisan, meaning candidate names will appear on ballots without party designations or slate affiliations.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 4, with early voting and absentee ballot options available in the weeks leading up to election day.

County clerks’ offices will be open during normal business hours on filing day to process candidate paperwork. Candidates should bring required documentation, including proof of residency and any applicable filing fees.