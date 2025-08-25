House Democrats on Monday unveiled a comprehensive immigration and border security framework aimed at breaking years of partisan gridlock on one of the nation’s most contentious political issues.

The New Democrat Coalition Immigration & Border Security Working Group, led by Rep. Gabe Vasquez of New Mexico, released what it calls the “New Dem Immigration & Border Security Framework” — a blueprint the party says will guide Democratic and bipartisan legislation for years to come.

“As someone from a border community, I’ve seen firsthand how both parties have mishandled immigration for far too long,” said Vasquez, who chairs the working group. “It’s time for change, and I’m proud to be leading the Democratic party forward with new commonsense policies to secure our borders, boost local economies, and expand legal pathways in a humane, cost-effective way.”

The New Democrat Coalition, with 115 members, is the largest ideological caucus within the Democratic Party, according to a press release from Vasquez’s office.

The framework proposes what Democrats describe as “smart border security” investments, including funding for scanning technology to inspect all cargo at U.S. ports of entry. It also calls for resources to support efforts to dismantle cartels and combat smuggling, while providing funding for the removal of violent offenders.

On immigration enforcement, the plan emphasizes humane detention conditions and Department of Homeland Security oversight, prioritizing the detention and removal of individuals convicted of violent crimes.

The proposal includes several workforce-focused provisions, such as protecting American workers and wages in visa programs, creating a caregiver visa to expand access to child and elder care and safeguarding high-skilled worker and investor programs. It also calls for incentivizing research in emerging fields, including quantum computing and artificial intelligence.

The framework outlines plans to establish legal pathways for critical workers, legal residents, and those with ties to U.S. citizens through spousal or parental relationships. It supports international efforts to dismantle cartels and combat drug and human trafficking across U.S. borders.

Infrastructure improvements are also included, with calls to upgrade ports of entry, modernize immigration agencies and visa processing, and direct federal agencies to develop a national strategy connecting immigrants’ skills with local labor needs.

“Democrats may not have had a plan on immigration, but that changes today,” Vasquez said.

The document calls on lawmakers across the political spectrum to end partisan gridlock and enact what Democrats term “meaningful legislation” for a modernized immigration system.

The framework release comes as immigration remains a top political issue ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, with both parties seeking to demonstrate leadership on border security and immigration reform.