New Mexico officials opened a seven-day public comment period Tuesday on a proposal to distribute hundreds of millions of federal dollars to expand high-speed internet access to more than 43,000 unserved and underserved locations across the state.

The Office of Broadband Access and Expansion is seeking input on its final proposal for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, which will allocate New Mexico’s $675 million share of the $42.5 billion federal BEAD initiative.

“Expanding broadband means opening doors to education, health care and opportunity,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “This is how we build a stronger, more connected New Mexico for the future.”

The state has preliminarily approved 32 projects spanning 17 entities, including nine internet service providers and low Earth orbit satellite companies, five cooperatives and three tribal communities, according to the broadband office.

The approved projects will use multiple technologies to connect residents: 44% of locations will receive fiber service, 40% will get fixed wireless and 16% will be served by low Earth orbit satellites.

Jeff Lopez, director of the broadband office, said the program will close the digital divide for thousands of New Mexico families.

“Broadband is necessary for all families to receive critical services and information to stay connected and to succeed in our ever-changing world,” Lopez said.

Public comments can be submitted through an online form or by mail through 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 2. The state must submit its final proposal to federal officials by Sept. 4.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has told states it will review and approve all final proposals within 90 days. Lopez said the broadband office’s goal is to award projects throughout New Mexico by the end of 2026.

The proposal represents the culmination of years of stakeholder and tribal engagement across the state and reflects changes required by federal restructuring guidance, according to the broadband office.

Comments may be mailed to: New Mexico Office of Broadband Access and Expansion, Attn: BEAD Coordinator, 715 Alta Vista, Santa Fe, NM 87505.