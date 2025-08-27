Two Republican state senators defended a federal immigration detention facility in southern New Mexico on Monday, arguing against proposed legislation that would ban such facilities in the state.

Sens. Crystal Brantley of Elephant Butte and Nick Paul of Alamogordo toured the Otero County Processing Center, which houses approximately 1,027 immigrants awaiting deportation under contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The tour came ahead of a potential special legislative session where Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, has indicated she may push legislation to ban ICE detention facilities in New Mexico. The state currently hosts three such facilities.

“This facility provides good jobs in Otero County and ensures detainees are treated humanely—far better than any alternative I’ve seen,” Brantley said in a statement following the tour.

The Otero facility employs approximately 300 full-time staff, according to the senators’ office.

Paul criticized the governor’s proposed legislation as “misguided,” saying it would cost “hundreds of New Mexicans their jobs.”

“I witnessed firsthand humane conditions and an efficient process that treats people with respect and dignity,” Paul said. “Instead of focusing on political antics, the governor and her democratic allies in the legislature ought to focus on the real issues New Mexicans face every day.”

Both senators argued that ICE operations would continue regardless of state action, and that local facilities provide oversight and accountability that might not exist elsewhere.

The bipartisan delegation’s tour was organized to gather information before potential legislative action on the issue. Representatives for Gov. Lujan Grisham were not immediately available for comment.

CoreCivic, a private contractor, operates the Otero County Processing Center under agreement with ICE to detain individuals in immigration proceedings.