Rep. Gabe Vasquez, D-NM, introduced legislation Tuesday that would provide a pathway to permanent legal status for undocumented workers in critical sectors such as health care, agriculture and emergency services.

Vasquez’s “Strengthening Our Workforce Act” would grant two-year conditional status to non-citizens who meet strict requirements and work in essential industries, according to a news release from his office.

“People who work hard, follow the rules and play a vital role in our economy should never be forced to live in the shadows or in fear of mass deportation,” Vasquez said in a statement.

The bill comes as the Trump administration implements stricter immigration enforcement policies that supporters say are necessary for border security, but critics argue are separating families and hurting the economy.

Under Vasquez’s proposal, workers would need to have been physically present in the United States since Jan. 1, 2024, and employed in a covered profession for at least 100 days before applying. They would also be required to maintain employment for 100 days annually over two consecutive years and pay a fine.

After completing the two-year conditional period, workers would qualify for lawful permanent residency.

The legislation covers workers in health care, energy, agriculture, emergency response, education, hospitality, construction, home health care and child care industries.

Reps. Juan Vargas of California, Nydia Velazquez of New York, Delia Ramirez of Illinois and Angie Craig of Minnesota are co-sponsoring the bill.

“Right now, Trump is implementing an out-of-control anti-immigrant crackdown,” Vargas said in a statement. “It’s past time to fix our broken immigration system and create better pathways to citizenship.”

Business groups supporting the legislation argue that current immigration enforcement is creating labor shortages and reducing consumer spending.

“The Strengthening Our Workforce Act adds to the growing bipartisan Congressional momentum to end the mass deportation efforts that are causing labor shortages,” said Frank Knapp Jr., managing director of the Secure Growth Initiative, which represents over 100,000 small businesses.

The bill faces an uphill battle in Congress, where Republicans have generally opposed expanding pathways to legal status for undocumented immigrants.