Although an adviser to Lujan Grisham told lawmakers a few weeks back that Lujan Grisham might put such a proposal on her call for a special session, Michael Coleman, communications director for the governor, confirmed to New Mexico Political Report that she has ruled out doing so.

Instead, she plans to focus more on the impacts of federal budget cuts such as the steep spending reductions included in H.R 1, a massive tax and spending cut package that Trump signed into law in July.

Coleman also said the governor feels it’s important to address reductions to public broadcasting, noting that many smaller communities in rural areas rely on those stations for emergency alerts.

Republican legislators blasted the governor’s agenda. Read more of the GOP reaction here.

Alex Ross contributed to this story.