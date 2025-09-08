Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education member Sarah Boses announced her candidacy Monday for the New Mexico House of Representatives, seeking to represent District 50.

Boses, a registered nurse who lives in Galisteo with her family, is launching what she described as a grassroots campaign focused on listening to constituents and addressing community challenges.

“I was born and raised here, learned the value of hard work in my mom’s restaurant, and have spent my career serving as a nurse and two-term school board member,” Boses said in a statement. “I’m running for HD 50 because I am dedicated to ensuring New Mexico continues to be a place that celebrates diversity, creates opportunities and has leaders that listen and put people before politics.”

House District 50 encompasses the southern part of Santa Fe County and the communities of Eldorado, Galisteo, San Marcos area, Madrid, Placitas and Edgewood.

Boses said her campaign will focus on education, housing, healthcare, economic development and climate resiliency.

“Our state is in a housing crisis, a healthcare crisis and a climate crisis,” she said. “We have an education system that struggles in a variety of ways and for a multitude of reasons.”

Boses earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from New Mexico State University and worked as an oncology nurse in Florida for 14 years before returning to New Mexico in 2016. She has three children attending Santa Fe Public Schools and an older daughter pursuing a Ph.D. at the University of New Mexico.

During her tenure on the school board, Boses said she has gained experience working with budgets “in the hundreds of millions of dollars” and education policy.

Residents interested in learning more about the campaign can visit www.SarahforNewMexico.com.