Charlie Kirk, founder of the conservative youth activist organization Turning Point USA, was shot and killed during a speaking event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

Kirk, 31, was struck by a single gunshot fired on campus shortly after noon while serving as a visiting speaker, the university said. He was immediately evacuated by his security detail but died later at a hospital.

A suspect is in custody, according to law enforcement. Additional details about the shooting or the suspect’s identity were not immediately available.

President Donald Trump confirmed Kirk’s death in a post on Truth Social, writing: “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife, Erika and family. Charlie, we love you!”

Earlier, Trump had posted on social media: “We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!”

Political leaders from both parties condemned the attack. New Mexico Senate Republican Leader Bill Sharer issued a statement before Kirk’s death was confirmed, saying, “On behalf of the New Mexico Senate Republican Caucus, our deepest thoughts and prayers are with Charlie Kirk and his family at this time. We totally condemn political violence in every form. Our country is founded on the principle of free speech, today’s disgusting actions undermine the very foundation of our democratic republic.”

After Kirk died, Sharer said, “We have people in our country who think that free speech is somehow an existential threat to our democracy. Today, such people executed a man whose only crime was loving God, loving his country, and loving his family.Yet our republic cannot function without healthy political debate. Shame on those who can’t—or won’t—engage in a civil conversation and instead resort to violence to silence the voices of those they disagree with.”

Amy Barela, Chairwoman of the Republican Party of New Mexico, released a statement saying, “The Republican Party of New Mexico is deeply saddened and outraged by the tragic events that took place today at Utah Valley University.”

“We ask all New Mexicans and Americans everywhere to join us in praying for Charlie Kirk, his family, and all those impacted by this horrific act of violence,” Barela said. “This kind of behavior cannot and must not be tolerated—no matter one’s political affiliation. Political violence has no place in our society, and we must stand united in condemning it at every turn.”

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez also condemned the shooting of Kirk.

“The killing of Charlie Kirk was reprehensible, and it should be condemned by every American. Our democracy demands that we unite against our nation’s rising tide of political violence,” Torrez said in a statement. “We hope that his assailant will be brought to justice very soon, and we extend our sincere sympathies to Mr. Kirk’s family and friends.”

Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., posted on social media: “There can be no place for political violence in our country. None. Political violence is absolutely and always wrong, no matter who it is against, what their views are, or if you disagree with them. My thoughts are with Charlie Kirk’s family.”

Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., called the incident “horrifying news out of Utah” and said on social media: “Political violence of any form has no place in our democracy. My prayers are with Charlie Kirk and his family.”

U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., also denounced the shooting, stating: “Political violence of any kind cannot be tolerated in a free and fair society.”

U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez, D-N.M., expressed sympathy for Kirk’s family, writing: “My thoughts are with Charlie Kirk, his wife, and two kids after this horrifying attack. Political violence is never acceptable, and no one should ever have to go through this.”

U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, D-N.M., referenced broader concerns about violence, including a shooting in Colorado on Wednesday, stating: “The news out of Utah and Colorado are heartbreaking. Gun violence and political violence have no place in America.”

Kirk founded Turning Point USA in 2012 as a nonprofit organization focused on promoting conservative principles on college campuses. The group has grown to become one of the largest conservative youth organizations in the United States.

Share this story and start a conversation