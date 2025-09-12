Following the resignation of two Democratic lawmakers from its committee, the 2025 New Mexico Redistricting Task Force will shift its focus.

A Sept. 3 press release issued by Fair Districts for New Mexico said the Task Force, a panel of both Democratic and Republican lawmakers, as well as independent experts, and redistricting reform avocates, chaired by two retired judges, will go from being a voting body that would put forth recommendations on how to improve the redistricting process to being an educational panel hosting webinars about the issue. The final webinar is scheduled for Sept. 17, where it and the Task Force’s three previous meetings can be viewed on the Fair Districts For New Mexico website.

The Redistricting Task Force was established in 2019 by the League of Women Voters to advocate for an independent redistricting process. Fair Districts New Mexico has worked to create an independent redistricting process and lobby for a state constitutional amendment that would transfer the authority to redistrict state legislative districts in New Mexico out of the hands of the Legislature and give it to an independent commission.

Hannah Burling, president of the New Mexico League of Women Voters, told New Mexico Political Report that the switch from being a body that votes on a set of recommendations to improve the redistricting process for the 2030 came after two of the committee’s Democratic members, State Rep. Christina Parajón (D-Albuquerque) and Sen. Harold Pope (D-Albuquerque), resigned from the committee.

Pope and Parajón explained in their resignation letters that mid-decade congressional redistricting pushes, such as those in Texas to redraw congressional districts to advantage Republicans, prompted them to step down. California and other states are also looking to redraw congressional districts.

The two Democrats argued that those mid-year partisan redistricting efforts in states, specifically that in Texas, demonstrated that national legislation, not state-level initiatives, is necessary to curb unfair redistricting practices.

In the press release announcing the shift in focus, Burlington said that with the two resignations, the Task Force had “lost its foundation of nonpartisanship.”

Burlington told New Mexico Political Report that while two Democrats – Sen. Natalie Figuroa of Albuquerque and Rep. Joseph Sanchez of Alcalde have joined the Task Force, the Task Force would continue to function as an educational panel so that discussions can wrap up as scheduled.

She added that, unlike in other states, the reforms advocated for by the Task Force are concentrated on ensuring the fair drawing of state legislative districts, not congressional districts.

Ahead of redistricting following the 2020 Census, lawmakers established the Citizens Redistricting Commission to gather public input and approve maps for congressional, legislative and New Mexico Public Education Commission districts to reflect population changes based on Census data. However, the maps put forth by the commission were recommendations that were not binding, allowing legislators to ultimately pass their own maps.