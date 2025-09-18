Former U.S. Senator and Ambassador Tom Udall endorsed Deb Haaland for New Mexico governor on Thursday, marking his first endorsement in a gubernatorial primary race.

Udall, who served New Mexico in Congress for more than two decades before being named Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa by President Joe Biden, cited the stakes of the election and Haaland’s qualifications as reasons for breaking his precedent of staying neutral in primary contests.

“I’ve never endorsed in a gubernatorial primary before, but today, there’s too much at stake not to,” Udall said. “Deb is a fighter that has the compassion, the toughness, the vision, and the experience we need to lead our state and stand up against Donald Trump.”

Haaland, who served as Interior Secretary under President Joe Biden, served in Congress from 2019 to 2021 while Udall served as senator. During their overlapping tenure, the two collaborated on legislation protecting public lands, supporting working families and securing pandemic relief funding for first responders and tribal communities, according to a Haaland press release.

According to the release, the pair helped make the Land and Water Conservation Fund permanent, which provides funding for rodeo grounds, public parks and trail maintenance across New Mexico.

As Interior Secretary, Haaland oversaw more than $10 billion in federal investments in New Mexico for infrastructure, conservation and clean energy projects, according to the campaign.

“Senator Udall and I worked tirelessly together over the years to deliver for New Mexicans,” Haaland said. “As our state is facing many challenges, I’m honored to have Senator Udall’s trust as I run to lead the state as governor.”

Udall previously served as New Mexico’s attorney general and in the U.S. House of Representatives before his Senate tenure, which ended in 2021.

The next New Mexico gubernatorial race will be held on November 3, 2026, as current Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is term-limited and cannot run for re-election.

Haaland is vying for the Democratic nomination against 2nd Judicial District Attorney Sam Bregman and former Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima.

The statewide primary election in New Mexico will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.