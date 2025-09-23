U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez announced his 2026 re-election bid over the weekend, touring his sprawling southern New Mexico and Westside Albuquerque district with campaign stops in Albuquerque’s West Side, Los Lunas, Truth or Consequences and Mesilla.

The second-term Democrat, who represents New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, positioned himself as a bipartisan problem-solver focused on lowering costs for working families, protecting healthcare access and securing the border.

“From Silver City to Mesilla, Southern New Mexico is my home and the place I deeply care about,” Vasquez said. “Constituents from across the district trust me to uphold our values, be objective and get things done when others can’t.”

Vasquez acknowledged the competitive nature of his district, which includes parts of Albuquerque added through redistricting. In an interview with New Mexico Political Report, he said the West Side of Albuquerque has “really embraced” his candidacy and represents “one of the hubs of economic development and opportunity for the entire city.”

The congressman highlighted several legislative achievements, including a wildfire prevention bill, securing funding for military installations like Holloman Air Force Base and White Sands Missile Range, and infrastructure investments across the district. He also cited efforts to raise military pay and protect Medicaid and food assistance programs.

“I have been a bipartisan player in Washington, D.C., and that’s led me to a lot of great successes,” Vasquez said in the interview.

State Rep. Joy Garratt, who attended the Albuquerque event, praised Vasquez’s broad appeal. “Congressman Vasquez doesn’t care about your political party; he cares about you getting ahead,” she said.

In Truth or Consequences, Vasquez met with veterans, small business owners and community leaders. Sierra County resident Danny Diaz said the congressman “listens, he delivers, and he fights for the needs of our rural communities.”

The campaign tour concluded in Mesilla, where Mayor Russell Hernandez, a small business owner, endorsed Vasquez’s re-election bid, citing his work supporting local businesses and infrastructure projects.

Vasquez said his priorities for a third term include continued work on immigration reform, protecting public lands, supporting law enforcement and lowering healthcare costs. He described himself as “the most bipartisan member of New Mexico’s delegation.”

NM Political Report has previously reported that several Republican candidates have filed paperwork to challenge Vasquez in 2026. Eddy Aragon, a conservative Albuquerque radio host, and former police detective Gregory Cunningham have both declared for the Republican nomination.