New Mexico Senate Republicans will convene a legislative task force Monday to address what they say are deteriorating healthcare access challenges across the state, focusing specifically on medical malpractice reform.

The public hearing, scheduled from 1-4 p.m. at the Sandoval County Commission Meeting Room, will feature testimony from New Mexico Health Secretary Gina M. DeBlassie, medical providers, hospital representatives and patients, according to a press release issued Monday by the Senate Republican Caucus.

The task force is being organized “in large part due to the fact that despite official requests from Republican legislators, Democrats in the legislature have refused to take action or host meaningful discussions on this topic during the interim legislative committee process,” the release stated.

Senate Republican Whip Pat Woods of Broadview will participate alongside Senators Craig Brandt of Rio Rancho, who will chair the task force, Nicole Tobiassen of Albuquerque, Ant Thornton of Sandia Park and Jay Block of Rio Rancho.

The agenda indicates the hearing will examine “Medical Malpractice Laws and Impact on New Mexico’s Economy” with presentations from legal experts and the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce, as well as perspectives from patients, medical practitioners and hospitals.

Scheduled speakers include Dr. Barbara McAneny, a medical oncologist and former president of both the American Medical Association and New Mexico Medical Society, and representatives from the New Mexico Hospital Association and Roosevelt General Hospital.

The hearing will conclude with potential legislative solutions presented by policy advocates, including Fred Nathan, executive director of Think New Mexico.The task force hearing can be attended in person or viewed via livestream on the New Mexico Senate Republicans YouTube Channel, according to the release.