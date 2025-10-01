Leading Republicans in the New Mexico House of Representatives on Tuesday accused Democrats of failing to include the most urgent issues facing the state on the agenda for the upcoming special session.

House Minority Floor Leader Gail Armstrong.

“We know the issues that are facing New Mexicans every day, but progressives refuse to address the real emergencies that we have and are facing right here in New Mexico,” House Minority Floor Leader Gail Armstrong, R-Magdalena, said at a news conference.

The news conference happened just before Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M., released her proclamation for the special session that begins today. It includes proposed funding to offset federal cuts to state healthcare and food assistance programs and a bill to ease the pain from expected hikes in insurance premiums caused by the expiration of certain tax credits.

However, Republicans said those concerns can be resolved in the 30-day regular legislative session in January.

Instead, Republicans argued that initiatives on crime reduction, improving the troubled New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD), and medical malpractice reform should be the focus. They vowed to introduce legislation on those priorities.

“We’re coming to the Roundhouse with solutions, and we have no interest in helping with political theater,” Armstrong said. Those proposals must receive the governor’s approval to be considered during the special session.

Armstrong added that Republicans were not provided drafts of the bills for consideration until Monday night. She compared the situation Republicans in New Mexico face to the frustration Democrats are experiencing in Washington, D.C, in the debate over a continuing resolution to fund the government.

“Well, we can say the same thing at the state level. We were whining because we weren’t included, but at the same time, when everyone is at the table and everyone can have a voice,” she said.