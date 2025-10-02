New Mexico Congressional offices were caught by surprise on Thursday when they the Trump administration announced on social media that it had canceled more than $8 billion Congressionally-approved appropriations in 16 “Blue States,” including New Mexico.

Inquiries from reporters, including our own, seeking details received automated responses blaming Democrats for the shutdown.



Hours later, a White House press notice provided clarity: The Trump administration had cancelled $195.2 million in climate and energy projects in New Mexico because it is a “Blue State” run by Democrats.

New Mexico’s cancellations were among the list of 321 nationwide energy and climate project cancellations announced by Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought targeting 16 Democratic-led states and $8 billion in approved funding.

All three of New Mexico’s three congressional districts were impacted, with 11 projects related to mining research, renewable energy, and tribal energy initiatives losing funding.

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez’s 3rd District saw the largest cuts, totaling $81.6 million across four projects, including $50 million from the Tribal Energy Consortium and $15 million for Kit Carson Electric, the Taos-based electric cooperative.

Rep. Melanie Stansbury’s 1st District lost $57.4 million across four projects, with Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) losing $36 million.

Rep. Gabe Vasquez’s 2nd District had $56.2 million eliminated from four awards, all involving the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology.

House Appropriations Committee Ranking Member Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., criticized the terminations as a “shameless and vindictive attack” designed to target Democrats, eliminate jobs, and raise energy costs.

U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, called the decision “nakedly political, unhinged and unlawful,” noting that Congress had already approved and funded these projects.

Heinrich stated he was not given advance notice of the cuts by Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

