New Mexico legislators gathered at the Roundhouse on Wednesday and quickly passed legislation authorizing more than $161 million in one-time spending to fill state budgets gaps for healthcare, food assistance for the needy and public broadcasting stations caused by federal spending cancelations pushed through Congress by President Trump and Republicans last spring.

In line with the items outlined in Lujan Grisham’s proclamation, the proposed budget, known as House Bill 1 (H.B. 1, sponsored by State Sen. George Munoz and State Reps. Nathan Small, Meredith Dixon and Sarah Silva, all Democrats), includes $46 million for costs associated with providing food assistance for income families through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) program, $1 million for court-based mental health outpatient treatment and behavioral health pilot programs. It also includes $5.6 million for public radio and educational television and $430,000 for public radio and television stations associated with tribal communities.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM) issued her proclamation for the session on Tuesday, directing lawmakers to take up those topics and measures that expand access to grants for rural healthcare providers, make it easier for New Mexicans to purchase health insurance on the state’s exchange, among other issues.

Speaking at a press conference in Santa Fe, Democratic lawmakers, Senate Majority Floor Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, said he believes the package of legislation is the starting point for shielding New Mexicans from the harshest rollbacks in funding that are coming out of the nation’s capital.

“I am confident that you will see a package of bills as step number one that will really help New Mexicans,” Wirth said.

The special session comes as the state prepares for changes in federal funding to core programs like Medicaid and the SNAP. According to the New Mexico Health Care Authority, under the Reconciliation bill passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump this Summer, it is estimated that 16,200 New Mexicans will lose SNAP benefits because of their immigration status, while another 20,070 will be ineligible due to more stringent work requirements. For Medicaid recipients, an estimated 83,000 could lose coverage because of work requirements.

Healthcare funding

Senate Bill 1 (S.B. 1), introduced Wednesday, includes budget provisions and expands eligibility for healthcare practitioners and facilities to receive grants from the state’s Rural Healthcare Delivery Fund. The fund is currently used to assist with the cost of establishing or expanding health services in counties with populations of 100,000 or less.

Practitioners and facilities to use money from the Fund to keep their doors open and allow counties in areas designated by the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration to apply for those grants.

The legislature is also in special session, as federal tax credits for people who purchase health care on the public marketplace, known as exchanges, are expected to expire at the end of the year. Lujan Grisham has warned that failure to extend those subsidies could lead to 27,000 New Mexicans losing insurance coverage.

Under a proposal, known as House Bill 2 (H.B. 2), lawmakers are looking to soften the blow caused by the possibility of lapsing credits by making changes to the Healthcare Affordability Fund. The legislation would remove the requirement that a household make no more than 400% of the federal poverty level to be eligible for cost-sharing subsidies to help pay for health insurance on the state’s exchange. It also adds language that allows for the Affordability Fund to be used to cover individuals on federal healthcare programs who could see a loss in coverage.

Vaccine standards

Lawmakers are also looking to grant the state authority to set its own rules related to vaccines. Senate Bill 3 (S.B. 3) will allow the state to set its own vaccine standards for children or adhere to those set by the American Academy of Pediatrics. The legislation expands immunizations required for children enrolled in public schools to those in childcare. Lawmakers are considering the changes following controversial changes at the federal level on vaccines that have been developed by the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Criminal justice

Another proposal, known as Senate Bill 2 (S.B. 2), will amend a criminal competency law signed earlier this year to allow metropolitan courts to retain jurisdiction over cases where a defendant is determined to be competent to stand trial.

The budget also includes $80 million to replenish the state’s Appropriations Contingency Fund, which is used for emergencies such as natural disasters.

In all, the Legislature’s website listed a total of 11 bills that were introduced. Republicans introduced six proposals on subjects ranging from crime, medical malpractice reform, improvements to the Department of Children, Youth & Families and interstate medical licensure compacts. However, under the state Constitution, those bills can not be considered during a special session unless the governor adds them to her agenda.