New Mexico lawmakers have allocated $5.9 million to support in-state public television and radio stations statewide after Congress eliminated federal funding for public broadcasting.

The state funding includes $1.7 million specifically for New Mexico PBS, which faced an 18% budget cut totaling $1.7 million for fiscal year 2026 due to the congressional rescission vote, according to Franz Joachim, general manager and CEO of New Mexico PBS.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Legislature approved the emergency allocation to cover the funding gap that took effect Oct. 1, Joachim said in a statement. The total allocation will support public radio and educational television across the state, including tribal stations identified as most at-risk.

“This landmark allocation means children still have PBS Kids and educational resources they can count on, trusted news, arts, and culture are still reaching families in every corner of our state, and our emergency alert system is still active and vigilant when it matters most,” Joachim said.

The federal cuts also affected the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which typically provides forward funding to stations two years in advance to enable long-term planning. The corporation has begun winding down operations following the congressional action, according to the New Mexico PBS announcement.

While the state funds cover fiscal year 2026, New Mexico PBS still faces a $1.7 million shortfall for fiscal year 2027 that was also eliminated by the federal rescission.

Higher Education Department Secretary Stephanie Rodriguez supported the funding allocation, Joachim said.

New Mexico PBS, which operates under the call letters KNME and KNMD-TV, serves New Mexico and the Navajo Nation through five digital broadcast channels and streaming services. The station is co-licensed to the University of New Mexico and Albuquerque Public Schools and has operated for more than 65 years.