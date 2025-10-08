Rep. Gabe Vasquez is leading a push to protect military pay during the ongoing government shutdown, urging House Speaker Mike Johnson to reconvene Congress before an Oct. 15 deadline when nearly 3 million service members could miss their paychecks.

The New Mexico Democrat sent a letter to Johnson on Wednesday calling on the speaker to bring Republican lawmakers back to Washington to pass legislation ensuring troops receive their pay, according to a news release from Vasquez’s office.

“Our troops selflessly serve and defend our country every single day, and they deserve to be paid on time for their work,” Vasquez said in the release. “I’m calling on Speaker Johnson to do what’s right for our military families and get Republicans back to Washington to vote to pay our servicemen and women.”

The letter, co-led by Rep. Derek Tran, D-Calif., warns that failure to act by Oct. 15 would affect approximately 22,000 active duty and reserve personnel in New Mexico alone, according to the release.

Vasquez, who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, is also a co-sponsor of H.R. 5401, the Pay Our Troops Act, bipartisan legislation that would ensure service members, civilian employees and contractors continue receiving pay during the shutdown, the release states.

The letter cites precedent from the 2013 government shutdown, when Congress passed the Pay Our Military Act to provide pay for armed forces members during the funding lapse, according to the release.

The congressman’s office said the effort builds on his broader work to reach a bipartisan funding agreement that would end the shutdown, protect healthcare access for working-class Americans and prevent New Mexico’s state government from covering federal program costs.