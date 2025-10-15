Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull officially announced his candidacy for New Mexico governor Tuesday, becoming the first Republican to enter the 2026 race.

Hull, who is serving his third term as mayor of New Mexico’s second-largest city, launched his campaign with a video posted Tuesday morning, months after first announcing his intention to run in April.

“I didn’t rush this decision,” Hull said. “Running for Governor of New Mexico is a serious responsibility, one I take to heart.”

The Republican mayor joins a growing field of Democratic candidates that includes former U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman and former Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima.

Hull’s official campaign launch comes after he postponed a planned June 2 kickoff event to extend what he called a statewide “listening tour.”

“After months on the road listening to families, workers, and business owners, one message is clear: New Mexicans want safer communities, better healthcare, and real opportunity for their kids,” Hull said.

In his announcement, Hull emphasized his record in Rio Rancho, where he has been mayor since 2014.

“In Rio Rancho, we’ve proven what’s possible — safer streets, a growing economy, and a city where families can afford to live and businesses can succeed,” Hull said. “Now, it’s time to bring that same success to every corner of our state.”

The mayor’s campaign platform focuses on public safety, economic development, education and healthcare access. During his tenure in Rio Rancho, Hull has doubled the police budget and promoted pro-business policies.

Republicans have not won a statewide election in New Mexico since 2016, when Judith Nakamura won re-election to the state Supreme Court. The party’s last gubernatorial victory came with Susana Martinez, who served two terms before current Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham took office.

Lujan Grisham is term-limited and cannot seek re-election in 2026.

Hull, who entered politics after a business career, said his campaign will focus on “solutions built from real conversations with real people.”

“This campaign is about more than promises,” Hull said. “It’s about listening, leading, and making sure New Mexico is a place where families want to stay, where businesses want to invest, and where our kids and grandkids can thrive.”

The primary election is scheduled for June 2, 2026.