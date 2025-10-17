New Mexico Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich has come to the defense of rapper Cardi B, following comments she made about the economy.

Earlier this week, the outspoken rapper and recording artist made observations about the rising cost of living in an Instagram live video that went viral.

“I feel so bad because I didn’t realize how quickly they raised the rent prices, and I’m out there asking y’all to buy my, my album and s–t. I’m so sorry. Like when I was out looking at those rent prices, I was so f**king disgusted. They need to give people, just because you don’t have kids, they need to make it a little bit easier together, to get a lil somethin, to get a little help because how the f**k are you motherf**kers surviving,” she said.

Billboard reports that Henirich reposted the video on X on Thursday and elaborated on the Bronx rapper’s observations.

“@iamCardi B is right. And it’s not just rent that’s going up – costs are rising across the board. From your rent to your groceries to your utility bills to your health care premiums, this administration is making your life more expensive and Republicans in Congress aren’t doing anything to stop them,” Heinrich posted, castigating the Trump administration and the Republican-led Congress for the large upward swing in rents and prices.

The Economic Research Service at the U.S. The Department of Agriculture found that the Consumer Price Index, or CPI, for food from grocery stores or supermarkets jumped by 0.3 % between July and August 2025 and is 2.7% higher than it was in August 2024. The cost of food from restaurants rose by 0.3% between July and August, and was 2.7% higher than in August 2025.

Prices for all food are expected to rise by 3% in 2025, according to the data.

As for housing, the surges in rent that accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic have largely stabilized, but according to an analysis of rent trends by Apartments.com, the average rent in the U.S. has continued to climb, with the average rent now $1,630, or 0.6% higher than it was at this point last year. Prices vary by state and region, but the data shows that the average monthly rent for a 669 square-foot property in New Mexico is $1,178.