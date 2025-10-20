By Senator Antoinette Sedillo-Lopez, Senator Harold Pope, and Representative Kathleen Cates

Across the country – and right here in New Mexico – we’re seeing a disturbing rise in efforts to ban books from public libraries and schools. Often, these book banning campaigns target stories by and about LGBTQIA+ individuals, communities of color, and other marginalized voices. Some claim these books personally offend them, and believe that therefore, no one should have access to them.

But banning books doesn’t just silence stories – it silences people. It strips away perspectives that help individuals feel seen, understood, and connected.

Of course, people have every right to express concerns or raise objections about what’s on library shelves. But lately, those concerns have escalated into personal attacks against staff and organized efforts to control what others can read. In the past five years alone, reported threats against library workers have increased by 600% across the nation, with at least 11 bomb threat incidents.

This violence toward public servants and community institutions is unacceptable, and we all have a role to play in ending it.

Libraries must stand firm. They need clear, public policies for how materials are selected, and larger collections are developed, and a transparent process for handling removal requests. Such policies not only protect staff – they help guide respectful dialogue and informed decision making.

Parents certainly have the right to decide what’s appropriate for their own children, but they must also recognize that they don’t have the right to decide for everyone else’s family. Libraries serve entire communities – not just the loudest voices.

As the elected voice of our constituents, state lawmakers must also take action to protect our public libraries and access to educational materials for all those we represent.

Many states across the country are stepping up to do just that. Last year, Illinois passed a law to protect the freedom to read and combat censorship. Recent legislation in California prevents the removal of library materials based on LGBTQ themes and authorship, and prohibits censorship of race, ethnicity, gender, and other protected topics in classrooms and libraries. In Maryland, where book challenges rose more than 200% from 2019 to 2023, lawmakers responded with legislation that defends library collections and protects staff. The new law, shaped by feedback from librarians and parents, outlines collection guidelines, protects library materials from theft, and shields staff who follow official procedures.

New Mexico must follow suit. Our communities deserve access to a full spectrum of books and written materials, including a wide range of stories that educate, inspire, challenge, and empower. That access is only possible when libraries remain safe spaces for learning and discovery, free from intimidation and censorship.

The time to act is now. New Mexico needs strong legislation that protects the freedom to read, shields library staff from harassment, and ensures every library has clear, written policies on how to review and handle book challenges. We plan to introduce such legislation in the upcoming legislative session and hope you will join us in this fight to protect access to stories that represent all of New Mexico’s diverse communities.

Because when we protect stories, we protect people. And when we protect people, we build a stronger, smarter, more compassionate New Mexico – one shelf at a time.