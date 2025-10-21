State budget analysts warn that federal mineral leasing payments to New Mexico could be at risk if Congress does take action in the coming months.

The payments are from royalties companies pay to the federal government when they extract oil, coal and other minerals from federal land in New Mexico. The state then gets a share of that money.

On Monday, Harry Rommel, a fiscal analyst with the Legislative Finance Committee, told state lawmakers on the Federal Funding Stabilization Subcommittee that those payments could be halted if Congress does not pass legislation to suspend its PAYGO budget rule and stave off steep automatic reductions that would be triggered under a process known as sequestration.

Sequestration was established in 2010 as a means of curtailing a ballooning federal deficit. It mandates that legislation on spending and tax cuts that increase the deficit be offset with reductions elsewhere. Unless Congress agrees to a set of spending reductions or waives the rule, large swaths of the federal budget will be slashed.

Rommel said the reductions are driven by the Reconciliation bill President Donald Trump signed this Summer, which is projected to increase the deficit by $3.4 trillion over the next decade.

“What does that mean? Well, Congress has typically always enacted a suspension when those deficits increase, but they have not yet enacted that suspension, and they have until December 31 of this year to suspend pay-go,” he said.

In 2024, the federal government paid out $4.29 billion of mineral leasing payments to states, of which $2.88 billion went to New Mexico, according to Rommel.

Charles Sallee, director of the Legislative Finance Committee, told New Mexico Political Report in an email Monday that while many areas of the federal budget, such as Social Security, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid and Veterans benefits are exempt from sequestration, the mineral payments are not.

Sallee noted that many of the dollars from those payments go into the General Fund, but some flow into the Early Childhood Education and Care Fund, the Severance Tax Permanent Fund, and, beginning next year, into a new Medicaid Trust Fund.

“Losing a year of federal mineral leasing revenue for New Mexico would be an enormous fiscal hit, and wouldn’t just be a one-time hit. Future revenue from our trust funds for early childhood and Medicaid services would be negatively impacted, as would revenue to the general fund, which primarily funds schools and higher education,” Sallee said.

Rommel said in his PowerPoint presentation to the Subcommittee that the Crime Victim’s Fund maternal, infant and early childhood home visiting programs would also be impacted by sequestration.

The deadline to delay the Pay-Go rules is another item on Congress’ to-do list, as the federal government remains shut down. The Senate is locked in a stalemate over a stopgap funding measure that passed the U.S. House of Representatives but has been unable to garner the 60 votes needed to pass it in the Senate.