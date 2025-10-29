By Patrick Lohman, Source NM — The New Mexico Foundation for Open Government announced Tuesday it is suing the state Department of Public Safety for what it calls a “pattern and practice” of delaying or denying news organizations’ access to public records.

https://sourcenm.com/briefs/nm-open-government-group-sues-department-of-public-safety-for-public-records-delays-denials/This story is republished from Source NM, a part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.



It is republished here as a part of our commitment to bring readers the best in independent journalism, even if we don’t write it.

In a suit filed in the First Judicial District court in Santa Fe, NMFOG alleges the department regularly deems simple requests “broad and burdensome,” a designation that enables the department to unnecessarily prolong production of the records far beyond the 15-day deadline that the state Inspection of Public Records Act imposes.

The lawsuit details records requests to the agency that went unfulfilled for months, often related to records for pending criminal investigations, from news organizations including Searchlight New Mexico, Source New Mexico, the Rio Grande Sun and the Santa Fe New Mexican. NMFOG filed duplicate requests in most instances and reported that NM DPS offered various, allegedly illegal, reasons not to fulfill them, including claiming that the records NMFOG sought did not exist.

In a response to Source New Mexico’s request for comment on the lawsuit, NM DPS spokesperson John Heil said Tuesday afternoon that the “department has not yet been served and cannot comment on pending litigation.”

Some of the records the news organizations requested included ones relating to an alleged assault at a state Children, Youth and Families Department facility. Other records related to the death of Rio Arriba County Sheriff Billy Merrifield.

Based on the agency’s response to one of NMFOG’s IPRA requests, the foundation alleges, “DPS has a practice of claiming the request is overly broad and burdensome, so that it may continue to delay disclosure of records related to ongoing investigations.” Doing so circumvents a 2020 New Mexico Supreme Court, “Jones v. City of Albuquerque Police Department,” which established that an ongoing criminal investigation is not a reason to withhold public records.

In a statement accompanying the lawsuit, NMFOG Executive Director Christine Barber said DPS took 10 months to respond to the CYFD records request.

“Without intervention by the Court, DPS will continue to violate the public’s right to access records of the state,” Barber said.

The lawsuit asks a judge to order DPS to immediately satisfy any of the IPRA requests “in full,” as well as award any applicable damages and fees that IPRA allows. It also seeks a court order to ensure the department’s future compliance with the records law.