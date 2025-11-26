Two-thirds of New Mexicans say they lack access to trustworthy local news, what they do have is often hard to access, even in bigger cities where news institutions have been hollowed out over the years. Those are just some of the findings of a new study highlighting the troubling state of local news and promising solutions filling the gap in New Mexico.

The New Mexico Local News Fund1 and Press Forward New Mexico, two organizations that seek to revitalize local news, released the 2025 New Mexico Local News Ecosystem Report earlier this month. It reveals emerging trends and attitudes among news producers and consumers. The report concludes that audiences want more hyperlocal news coverage.

“They want reporting that connects to their daily lives and helpful, trustworthy information about decisions that affect their communities,” the authors concluded.

To that end, there are a number of bright spots fueled by new nonprofit and local reader investments.

A crisis of access

A survey of news consumers statewide shows 35% of respondents either do not have access to a reliable news source or do not know of one.

New Mexico’s news landscape suffers from uneven distribution. Of the state’s 139 news outlets, 34 are in Bernalillo County, 12 in Santa Fe County and 10 in Doña Ana County. All other counties have six or fewer news sources. Four counties “with a total area of nearly 14,000 square miles — have no local news outlets. Many communities on the eastern and southern borders of the state only get TV news produced in Texas; others rely on social media gossip or just word-of-mouth to know what’s happening in their towns,” the report found.

Gwyneth Doland, a University of New Mexico professor of practice who co-authored the report with Michael Marcotte, told New Mexico Political Report the findings confirm the prevalence of news deserts—areas with few or no local news providers. People feel underserved even in Albuquerque, where much of the state’s media production happens, she said.

“The things that those residents want—not the car crashes, not the murders, not the homelessness problem, not the closing of shops and retail and movie theaters—but the other important things happening downtown, some of the positive things, those were going uncovered,” she said.

The study tracked 10 digital-only “startups” emerging to fill local gaps, including small team newsrooms like City Desk ABQ and Nob Hill News in Albuquerque, and one-person websites like the Mountainair Dispatch and Organ Mountain News in Las Cruces. “We see encouraging resiliency in these efforts to go digital, go small, consolidate and innovate,” the report concludes.

What readers really want

News consumers indicated they want more coverage of local government and events. Investigative journalism and solution-focused reporting are also high priorities.

Doland said there are bright spots for the future of news in the Land of Enchantment, including significant innovation and entrepreneurship. She added that tools such as the New Mexico Local News Fund’s accelerator program are helping more people enter the local news space, though “money is tight.” “Rural residents do appreciate print newspapers and radio; nearly 64% say they always or often get reliable news from newspapers and 48.4% say they get it from the radio. But they want more and easier access. They’re not rejecting local news; they’re asking for fewer hurdles to get it.”

2025 New Mexico Local News Ecosystem Report, https://www.nmnewsmap.org/

While most New Mexicans say they value and want more local news, 58% of readers say they have not paid for a subscription or donated to support the outlets they rely on.

The report also notes that a third of media outlets surveyed are either public media or nonprofit operations which were defunded by Republicans in Congress and President Donald Trump earlier this, though the New Mexico legislature and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham passed emergency funding to backfill those budgets temporarily. Doland said those outlets frequently collaborate to provide content—such as statehouse news coverage—free of charge to fill gaps left by traditional media.

“We see a lot more collaboration possible using the strengths of our public and nonprofit media,” Doland said.

Bright Spots in New Mexico News

LOCAL NEW MEXICANS REBUILDING NEW MEXICO NEWS



New Mexico is a state with “strong local ownership…” Interest in local ownership was evident recently when the El Rito Media group formed to buy newspapers in Española and Artesia and, soon after, scooped up three of Gannett’s sales in Alamogordo, Carlsbad and Ruidoso.



Another newcomer, Pat Davis of Ctrl+P Publishing1, has been an ecosystem whirlwind of late, acquiring the Santa Fe Reporter, the Edgewood Independent, the Sandoval Signpost and the Corrales Comment; this after launching the altweekly, The Paper and then opening the noncommercial, digital-first City Desk ABQ, while also acquiring the nonprofit online-only New Mexico Political Report…



These examples of local buyers rescuing sinking or struggling outlets has kept a considerable amount of journalism on the map. 2025 New Mexico Local News Ecosystem Report, https://www.nmnewsmap.org/

Read more Read the 2025 New Mexico Local News Ecosystem Report

1 Editor’s note: The New Mexico Political Report and our publisher, Ctrl+P Publishing, have received funding from the New Mexico Local News Fund and participated in interviews with the study’s authors for context on the state of news in New Mexico.