Nearly 56,000 New Mexicans will need to work, volunteer or participate in job training for 80 hours each month to maintain food stamp benefits under new federal requirements taking effect Jan. 1, 2026.

The changes stem from federal legislation Congress passed in July that expands work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. The law extends mandates to adults ages 55 to 64 and removes automatic exemptions previously granted to veterans, homeless individuals and former foster youth.

“These are federal requirements, not state policy, but our job is to make sure New Mexicans don’t lose food benefits because they didn’t know about the changes,” said Niki Kozlowski, director of the state Human Services Department’s Income Support Division.

The new requirements will only affect SNAP recipients when they apply for benefits or renew their cases on or after the start of 2026. For most recipients, the rules take effect the month after their scheduled renewal or initial application, giving households time to prepare.

Under the law, able-bodied adults ages 18 to 64 who are not caring for children under 14 must work, volunteer, attend school or participate in job training for at least 80 hours monthly. Recipients can combine different activities to meet the hourly threshold.

The legislation adds an exemption for Native Americans while removing the automatic protections for veterans, homeless individuals and parents of teenagers ages 14 and older.

Multiple exemptions remain for those receiving disability benefits, caring for incapacitated household members, enrolled at least half-time in school, pregnant or participating in substance abuse treatment programs. Residents of Luna County and several pueblos, including Taos, Tesuque, Laguna and San Felipe, are also exempt.

The law limits county-level waivers to areas where unemployment exceeds 10%.Recipients can report work activities or exemptions online at YES.NM.GOV, by calling 1-800-283-4465 or visiting local Income Support Division offices. Those who lose benefits can regain eligibility by meeting the 80-hour requirement for 30 consecutive days and reapplying.