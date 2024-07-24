12 tribes and pueblos in New Mexico could benefit from pending water rights settlements

For generations, the Zuni people were able to grow food in the New Mexico desert through what Pueblo of Zuni Gov. Arden Kucate described as “adaptive irrigation techniques and careful stewardship of our water and lands.” Then, in the early 19th century, this way of life was threatened as settlers upstream of the Zuni reservation […]

Now the Zuni Pueblo has reached a settlement agreement in a decades’ long water dispute, but that settlement must first be ratified by Congress. U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez, a New Mexico Democrat, is sponsoring legislation to do just that. One key provision of the Zuni water rights settlement is that it includes protections for the sacred Zuni Salt Lake.

The U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources’ Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries heard testimony on a dozen Native American water rights settlements on Tuesday, including Vasquez’s bill and several others that would codify settlements impacting New Mexico tribes and Pueblos. In addition to the Zuni water rights settlement, the committee heard legislation related to the Ohkay-Owingeh Pueblo settlement as well as amendments to the Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project and Navajo Nation’s water rights on the Rio San Jose.

Kucate said that the Pueblo of Zuni was impacted by a “poorly conceived attempt” by the federal government to encourage non-Native settlements. This was done by centralizing Zuni farming away from the eastern and northern borders of the reservation and constructing a series of dams and reservoirs within the reservation.

He said the construction of the first dam at a location known as Black Rock buried a sacred spring. That dam failed within its first year, “leaving a path of devastation downstream,” he said.

While the dam was rebuilt, Kucate said the reservoir quickly filled up with sediment and today provides few benefits.

He said that the other dams and reservoirs that followed had similar stories of poor engineering and maintenance. However, they “effectively ended our traditional farming practices that had been successful for generations.”

“Today our five irrigation units are largely useless and need to be re-engineered and rebuilt,” he said.

Vasquez said the legislation he is sponsoring would provide nearly $685 million “to implement common sense projects.”

Vasquez also said that the settlement includes protections for water users in the basin who are not native American.

“All New Mexicans will benefit from this critical agreement,” he said.

The water settlement is 25 years in the making and would allow Zuni Pueblo to rehabilitate its irrigation network. This would be done in a forward looking manner that takes into account climate change as well as traditional irrigation practices, Kucate said.

He said the settlement would also fund construction of a water treatment plant that is capable of removing high levels of contaminants and it would provide money for a wastewater treatment plant.

Kucate said the settlement also would provide the Pueblo with money to restore the Zuni River and the Rio Nutria channels, which will benefit the ecosystem.

He said the Pueblo will also use settlement money to rehabilitate livestock watering stations and community water hauling stations.

Finally, he said the settlement calls for the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to transfer nine sections of land surrounding the Zuni Salt Lake to the Pueblo. The sacred site is located 60 miles south of the reservation.

Vasquez said the settlement would protect more than 90,000 acres of federal land in and around the Zuni Salt Lake and would move more than 4,756 acres into trust for the Pueblo of Zuni to ensure that “all the sacred areas are included within the protected boundaries.”

“The United States has failed Zuni in the protection of its rights,” Vasquez said. “For hundreds of years, upstream development depleted the Zuni River, putting Zuni’s agriculture at risk and straining an already arid region.”

Ohkay Owingeh

Like the Zuni Pueblo, the Pueblo of Ohkay-Owingeh has spent decades fighting for its water.

Ohkay Owingeh Gov. Larry Phillips Jr. spoke about those challenges and the settlement agreement during the subcommittee hearing on Tuesday.

“The waters that protect and preserve our bosque and our lands are the very essence of what it means to be Ohkay Owingeh,” he said.

He said during ceremonies the Ohkay Owingeh people will cover themselves “with the attributes of our lands and waters of the bosque to celebrate and to give thanks for the emergence from our Mother Earth.”

“Our people have been deprived of this ceremony for 75 years because of actions of the United States,” he said.

He said that in 1955 the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers channelized the Rio Grande. This was done to move water from the Pueblo’s section of the river to benefit users downstream, Phillips said.

Then, in 1956, the flows of the Rio Chama changed with the construction of Abiquiu Dam.

He said those two actions deprived the Pueblo of the bosque and the waters “necessary for a proper river.”

Phillips said the settlement is the first one he is aware of that settles a claim by a Native American tribe that the federal government confiscated lands and waters through a river channelization project.

“The United States bulldozed our rivers,” he said. “It largely destroyed our rivers and bosque. This needs to be fixed. The settlement gives us the tools to do that.”

He said that the settlement encompasses more than just the Pueblo’s water rights. He described it as a regional agreement that will have benefits regionwide.

The agreement was crafted by the Pueblo as well as the State of New Mexico, farmers in the area, the acequias and the City of Española.

“In exchange for our benefits, we will be giving up time immemorial priorities to facilitate an equitable share of the water during dry years,” Phillips said.

The Pueblo is seeking $745 million in federal funds to implement the agreement while New Mexico has committed to spending $131 million.

Phillips said the federal funds will be used for groundwater wells, treatment facilities, improvements to ditches, water delivery facilities and bosque restoration.

Water settlements

U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, a Democrat from New Mexico, is sponsoring the legislation to codify the Ohkay Owingeh water settlement and is also a co-sponsor on the Zuni settlement. She is also sponsoring the Rio San Jose and Rio Jemez water settlements, the amendments to the Navajo-Gallup water supply project, the Navajo Nation Rio San José Stream system water rights settlement and technical corrections to the Northwestern New Mexico Rural Water Projects Act, Taos Pueblo Indian Water Rights Settlement Act, and Aamodt Litigation Settlement, all of which were discussed during Tuesday’s hearing.

She said legislation heard on Tuesday could benefit 12 of New Mexico’s 21 tribes and Pueblos.

“In New Mexico, we say, ‘agua es vida,’ water is life,” she said. “Water is also key to tribal sovereignty.”

She said that tribes, villages, businesses and non-Native people are interconnected both economically and hydrographically.

Leger Fernández spoke about some of the challenges that Native Americans in New Mexico face when it comes to water, including having to travel long distances to haul water back to their houses and the impacts that depleted flows caused by diversions have on the ability to conduct cultural ceremonies.

“In the arid southwest, there have always been struggles around who gets to control and access this life-giving resource,” she said. “This has had profound effects on Tribes’ economic vitality, health and culture.”

She said it can also impact other non-Native water users and gave the example of Hispanic communities that rely on the same water as the Pueblo of Ohkay Owingeh and that the Pueblo has senior water claims.

“Litigation to resolve these competing claims has sapped these communities and tribes of financial resources,” she said.

The Jemez and Zia Pueblos have been in litigation with their neighbors for 40 years,” she said.

“These agreements were not easy to reach,” she said. “Tribes are giving up their valuable senior rights in exchange for settlement and project funds. The tribes have acted in good faith. It’s now Congress’s turn to act in good faith and approve them. The longer we wait, the more expensive it will be. We must remember that each of these settlements is a good deal for the United States given the value of what tribes are giving up and the value of the investments that will bring benefits not only to the tribes but to their surrounding communities.”

The Rio Jemez settlement would allow the Pueblos of Jemez and Zia to construct a new water and wastewater system, improve irrigation and support livestock watering.

The Rio San Jose settlement would confirm water rights for the Pueblos of Laguna and Acoma and increase water delivery, support wastewater infrastructure and improve irrigation, Leger Fernández said. Additionally, the settlements she is pushing for would approve Navajo Nation’s water rights in the Rio San Jose basin to help with treating wastewater and hauling water.

She said the bosque restoration in the Ohkay Owingeh settlement would benefit everyone in the area as well as downstream communities.

The changes to the Navajo-Gallup water supply project would give it additional time and resources to complete a drinking water system that will deliver water to families and communities both on Navajo Nation and in other parts of northwestern New Mexico, including the City of Gallup.

“Under each of these settlements, New Mexico will provide millions of dollars for non-tribal user water projects,” she said.