GOT A TIP?

  • March 6, 2024

Federal officials: Colorado River Basin reservoirs will not reach critically low levels—for now

After facing dangerously dwindling water supplies in the Colorado River Basin, federal officials say that the worst has been staved off—at least for now. The Colorado River Basin provides water to 40 million people in seven states, including New Mexico. New Mexico’s share of the Colorado River comes from the San Juan and Animas rivers […]

  • Hannah Grover
Federal officials: Colorado River Basin reservoirs will not reach critically low levels—for now

After facing dangerously dwindling water supplies in the Colorado River Basin, federal officials say that the worst has been staved off—at least for now.

The Colorado River Basin provides water to 40 million people in seven states, including New Mexico. New Mexico’s share of the Colorado River comes from the San Juan and Animas rivers in San Juan County. A portion of that water is diverted through a series of dams and tunnels to the Rio Grande Basin. 

Upper basin states like New Mexico are required to deliver a certain amount of water to the lower basin states. This is measured at Lake Powell gauge. Lake Powell was created when the Glen Canyon Dam was constructed.

As the U.S. Department of the Interior announced the release of a final supplemental environmental impact statement for near-term operations of the Glen Canyon and Hoover dams on Tuesday, officials who spoke during a press conference reflected on the progress that has been made, spoke about current conditions and outlined future actions.

“With this significant milestone, we can confidently declare that the Biden-Harris administration has staved off the immediate possibility of the Colorado River systems reservoirs from falling to critically low elevation that would threaten water delivery and power production,” U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton said.

Interior Acting Deputy Secretary Laura Daniel-Davis described the release of the final supplemental environmental impact statement as a big deal, not just for people in the Department of the Interior who have been “working day in and day out to bring the Colorado River Basin back from the brink of disaster,” but also for the communities that rely on the river.

Looking forward, Daniel-Davis said a process is underway to develop the “next iteration of guidelines and strategies governing the Colorado River.” Those guidelines will go into effect in 2027. 

“We are committed to pursuing a collaborative consensus-based approach to ensure that any action from the department is done with as much consensus as possible,” she said.

At the same time, she acknowledged the friction between states, especially between upper and lower basin states.

“I want to be clear, we are not expecting every single issue to be smoothed out between the upper and lower basins tomorrow,” Daniel-Davis said.

But, she said, everyone is after the same thing: a basin-wide solution.

She said that the Department of the Interior will begin drafting the environmental impact statement for the post-2026 guidelines this month.

Touton described the ongoing drought in the western United States as one of the most significant issues facing the country. This drought is caused by climate change and has also been referred to as aridification. The aridification resulted in what Touton described as critically-low reservoir levels in the Colorado Basin, which have put strains on people and businesses.

Related: Scientists say dire climate change scenarios should be taken into account in Colorado River Basin water management

“Over the last few years, we have seen how these climate impacts are changing the very landscape of the Colorado River,” Touton said.

She said that after visiting the Hoover Dam in 2022 she appeared before the U.S. Congress to call for immediate efforts to conserve water.

Back then, Touton threatened the Colorado River Basin states with federal action should they fail to prepare plans to curb water usage.

Today, reservoir levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell are higher than they were in 2022 when officials were concerned dropping water levels would imperil the infrastructure and prevent the generation of electricity.

Many of the steps taken to reduce the dropping levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell primarily impacted the lower basin states and many of the steps outlined in the final supplemental environmental impact statement—which totals more than 1,000 pages—are also focused on the lower basin. For example, the Department of the Interior also announced agreements with three water entities in California to conserve nearly 400,000 acre-feet of water.

The supplemental environmental impact statement will result in at least 3 million acre-feet of conservation through 2026.

Touton said the supplemental environmental impact statement released Tuesday “has given us some breathing room to focus on the long term.”

But climate change will continue to create challenges along the Colorado River Basin.

Touton said the west has seen good precipitation both in the form of rain and snow, with precipitation during this water year currently at 97 percent of average and snowpack at 99 percent of average. The water year began on Oct. 1.

Compared to last year, Touton said the water levels in Lake Powell are 44 feet higher and, in Lake Mead, water levels are 29 feet higher.

“However, we’re still dealing with low reservoir conditions,” she said. “Lake Powell is 34 percent full and Lake Mead 37 percent full.”

The federal government is now looking at ways to manage the water in the Colorado River Basin going forward and will begin preparing a plan for post-2026 management this year.

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Michael Brain said that as the federal agencies look toward 2026 and beyond, they are also “laser-focused” on drought mitigation efforts in other river basins, including the Rio Grande.

Every Thursday, get the latest environment news from New Mexico in your email. Sign up here!

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Lujan Grisham signs clean transportation fuel standards into law

Lujan Grisham signs clean transportation fuel standards into law

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation aimed at reducing the carbon intensity of transportation fuels on Tuesday in Santa Fe. New Mexico is now…
Lujan Grisham signs public safety bills at ABQ high school

Lujan Grisham signs public safety bills at ABQ high school

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed four public safety bills at West Mesa High School on Monday. The bills were ceremoniously signed with members of…
Experts weigh in on legislation needed to reduce gun violence

Experts weigh in on legislation needed to reduce gun violence

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she may call a special legislative session to discuss legislation intended to mitigate gun violence. Most of Lujan Grisham’s…
Federal officials: Colorado River Basin reservoirs will not reach critically low levels—for now

Federal officials: Colorado River Basin reservoirs will not reach critically low levels—for now

After facing dangerously dwindling water supplies in the Colorado River Basin, federal officials say that the worst has been staved off—at least for now.…
New Energy Economy appeals PNM rate case to NM Supreme Court

New Energy Economy appeals PNM rate case to NM Supreme Court

New Energy Economy has appealed state regulators’ decision in the Public Service Company of New Mexico’s recent rate case to the state Supreme Court.…
Lujan Grisham signs clean transportation fuel standards into law

Lujan Grisham signs clean transportation fuel standards into law

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation aimed at reducing the carbon intensity of transportation fuels on Tuesday in Santa Fe. New Mexico is now…
Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican The main things that bring Brayan Chavez to school every day: Seeing, talking to and engaging with…
Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican Brittany Behenna Griffith has a laundry list of adjectives to describe the ideal special education teacher:…
Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican A challenging task awaits New Mexico lawmakers in the next 30 days: Reconciling three very different…
Proposal to curb executive powers moves to House Judiciary

Proposal to curb executive powers moves to House Judiciary

The House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee discussed a potential constitutional amendment that seeks to limit the governor’s executive powers. The committee approved…
Supreme Court censures attorney over conduct in anti-COVID policy suits

Supreme Court censures attorney over conduct in anti-COVID policy suits

The New Mexico State Supreme Court censured a New Mexico attorney because of her “misconduct” in two unsuccessful cases pushing back on COVID-19 regulations…
Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

During her state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told legislators that one of her legislative priorities is a request…
Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

The town of Edgewood is moving forward with its ballot referendum on its anti-abortion ordinance at a cost of more than $35,000. The town…
2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. Earlier this month, the New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
Over-the-counter oral contraception to be on store shelves this month

Over-the-counter oral contraception to be on store shelves this month

Perrigo, the manufacturer of the first over-the-counter birth control pill, announced on Monday that it has made its first shipment of the Opill which…
Hed: Guv signs bills aimed to improve healthcare

Hed: Guv signs bills aimed to improve healthcare

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed several healthcare bills which officials said would help insulate rural hospitals from financial vulnerability during a press conference at…
HSD taps former Arizona Medicaid official to lead New Mexico’s Medicaid program

HSD taps former Arizona Medicaid official to lead New Mexico’s Medicaid program

A former Arizona Medicaid senior policy advisor and assistant director will head the New Mexico Medicaid program under the state’s Human Services Department. HSD…

Bill to require disclosure of use of AI in campaign materials goes to governor

The Senate approved a bill aiming to require the disclosure of the use of artificial intelligence or other changes made by computers to campaign…
House amends, passes bill banning firearms near polling places

House amends, passes bill banning firearms near polling places

The House narrowly approved a bill that would ban firearms near polling places. The House voted 35-34 to pass the bill following an extensive…
Manny Gonzales doesn’t qualify for Senate GOP primary ballot

Manny Gonzales doesn’t qualify for Senate GOP primary ballot

Nella Domenici is the lone Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, after Manny Gonzales III failed to qualify for the ballot. Gonzales did not file…
Federal officials: Colorado River Basin reservoirs will not reach critically low levels—for now

Federal officials: Colorado River Basin reservoirs will not reach critically low levels—for now

After facing dangerously dwindling water supplies in the Colorado River Basin, federal officials say that the worst has been staved off—at least for now.…
New Energy Economy appeals PNM rate case to NM Supreme Court

New Energy Economy appeals PNM rate case to NM Supreme Court

New Energy Economy has appealed state regulators’ decision in the Public Service Company of New Mexico’s recent rate case to the state Supreme Court.…
Lujan Grisham signs public safety bills at ABQ high school

Lujan Grisham signs public safety bills at ABQ high school

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed four public safety bills at West Mesa High School on Monday. The bills were ceremoniously signed with members of…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report