Patients vs. Profits

When New Mexicans seek healthcare, they increasingly encounter facilities controlled by out-of-state private equity firms whose business model inserts new incentives to divert profits out of New Mexico and back to investment firms.

NM Political Report is investigating how this corporate takeover affects the quality of care residents receive, as the state now ranks in the top 10 nationally for hospitals and nursing homes owned by private investors who divert profits away from local communities. This series follows patients and families seeking justice when understaffed and under-invested facilities fail them, while examining the policy debates over whether private equity ownership is harming healthcare quality across the state.

