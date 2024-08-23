New Mexico elected officials named in election certification report

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, known as CREW, released a report last week that named three New Mexican elected officials in reference to election certification. They are Otero County Commission Chairwoman Vickie Marquardt, Otero County Commission Vice-Chairman Gerald Matherly and Sandoval County Commissioner Jay Block. NM Political Report reached out to all three […]

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, known as CREW, released a report last week that named three New Mexican elected officials in reference to election certification.

They are Otero County Commission Chairwoman Vickie Marquardt, Otero County Commission Vice-Chairman Gerald Matherly and Sandoval County Commissioner Jay Block.

NM Political Report reached out to all three county commissioners and Otero County Commissioner Amy Barela who was the only one who responded to requests for comment.

Barela was serving as the Republican Party of Otero County chairwoman in 2020 and 2022. A position she left to pursue then-Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin’s commission seat.

“As a county commissioner, I want to emphasize that ensuring secure and transparent elections is a responsibility I take very seriously. The election process, including certification, is crucial to maintaining public trust in our democracy,” Barela said in an emailed statement to the NM Political Report. “The 2020 election undeniably shook the confidence many citizens have in our electoral system. This erosion of trust has been reflected in voter turnout and general skepticism about the integrity of the process. To restore faith in our elections, it is essential that every possible oversight measure is implemented thoroughly. I want to assure you and the public that, as a commissioner, I am committed to supporting and enforcing all processes and oversight mechanisms available to us. This will ensure that the certification of elections is conducted without issue, preserving the integrity of our democratic process.”

Election denialism is not a thing of the past. The ghost of the 2021 capitol riots continues to loom over the 2024 election and its potential aftermath.

One of the issues in 2020 was county canvassing boards, especially in New Mexico, refusing to certify elections based on what has been called the Big Lie in which former President Donald Trump presented a misrepresentation of facts concerning the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election that he lost. Trump’s followers took Trump’s version of events seriously enough to try to a riot that involved assaulting police at the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to prevent the election from being formalized by Congress. This led to hundreds of arrests and convictions to those involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Some county commissioners, who serve as county canvassing boards here in New Mexico, who refused to certify the 2022 general election are still serving.

From 2022: State Supreme Court orders Otero County Commission to certify primary election results

County clerks’ offices are the entities responsible for conducting elections, while county commissions are responsible for “overseeing the recommendations of the election board, ensuring that all procedures are followed correctly and transparently,” Barela said.

Barela was not mentioned in the report; however, she currently holds Griffin’s former commission seat.

Griffin was removed from office and barred from holding elected office in 2022 following a ruling based on the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment Disqualification Clause that bars people from holding office who participated in an insurrection. Griffin was present at the riot at the capitol and was convicted of charges involving entering a restricted area.

Related: U.S. Supreme Court lets ban on Couy Griffin from holding office stand

CREW was the organization behind Griffin’s 14th Amendment case.

Marquardt and Matherly offered no comment while Block did not answer requests for comment on this issue.

Block is running for State Senate District 12, which is a newly draw district following redistricting.

Marquardt is running unopposed for re-election for her Otero County Commission seat.

Processes and procedures for election certification and registering election complaints

The New Mexico Constitution has a built-in failsafe in the event county commissions acting as county canvass boards refuse to certify election results.

This failsafe was built into the state constitution in 1953. These processes had never been used until 2020.

“What used to be a routine government process has been weaponized by adherence to the Stop the Steal movement and supporters of former President Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen. We saw a few isolated examples in 2020 but we saw a much more concerted effort in 2022 including in New Mexico, to refuse to certify election results,” CREW Deputy Chief Counsel Nikhel Sus told NM Political Report.

These processes begin with a county commission refusing to certify elections for any reason, the New Mexico Secretary of State, or any voter, can file a writ of mandamus in district court, according to state statute.

A writ of mandamus demands that a public body do its job.

It is up to the court to decide what happens should the county canvassing board decide against certifying the election post writ.

The county canvassing boards can do their canvass no sooner than six days and no later than 10 days after the election.

In the Otero County case, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver filed the writ of mandamus on June 14, 2022. The New Mexico Supreme Court granted the writ the next day.

If the Otero County Commission continued to refuse to certify the county canvass, then they could have faced criminal charges.

Related: Facing removal from office, criminal charges, Otero County certifies election results

The Otero County Commission approved the county canvass on a 2-to-1 vote with Griffin being the sole vote against.

The commissioners’ issue was with allegations made by Trump that the election had been “stolen.”

However, their refusal to approve the canvass was more than just a protest vote against the legal winner of the 2020 election: President Joe Biden.

“You’re silencing the voices of all those voters, potentially, and, in terms of primary elections… that is a process where you need to have a candidate to then move on to the general so you’re potentially hamstringing your own party if you’re denying, with no basis in fact, evidence, law, anything like that,” New Mexico Secretary of State spokesman Alex Curtas told the NM Political Report. “You would basically be denying the votes of your own constituents. And so it just doesn’t make a lot of sense, but it also just doesn’t make any legal sense.”

If the canvass was not certified, the winners of the other races including county commission, state house seats and others, would not have been certified and they would not have been allowed on the general election ballot that November.

Otero County is a Republican-dominated county where Trump received 62 percent of the vote to Biden’s 36 percent./

In Sandoval County, where Block currently serves as a county commissioner, Trump received 45 percent of the vote to Biden’s 53 percent.

The New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office is not worried about a county refusing to certify a county canvass following this year’s general election.

“We are not concerned because we went through this process,” Curtas said. “The Supreme Court affirmed that these duties that the county commissioners or the election boards have are ministerial. They are not up for discretion.”

In the legal sense, a ministerial act is “performed by a subordinate official according to explicit directions, usually embodied in a statute rather than directed by judicial order,” according to Barron’s Law Dictionary.

If there are questions about potential issues relating to how an election was done, there are processes in place where people can report these issues.

The Secretary of State’s website has a page with more information on filing complaints including a Help America Vote Act complaint form.

CREW recommendations

The CREW report lists recommendations for all counties and state officials. These include state election boards, secretaries of state, attorneys general and local prosecutors to state plainly that county officials, their capacity as the county canvassing board, have ministerial duties that are not up to the board’s discretion and that there are penalties if they do not complete these duties according to the deadlines laid out on state statute.

In the event a county canvassing board has a writ of mandamus filed against it for non-compliance that the writ is resolved quickly in the state Supreme Court; that states should be allowed to step in to certify elections in the event county officials choose not to certify the county canvass and if county officials “willfully violate the law, state authorities should pursue appropriate civil and criminal remedies;” and if the state does not act accordingly, then the federal authorities “should pursue appropriate civil and criminal remedies to protect federal voting rights,” the report states.

“States have comprehensive processes to resolve legitimate disputes about vote counts or fraud, but county certification is not part of that process. County certification is not an opportunity for county officials to politically grandstand, lodge protest votes against election practices they dislike or investigate suspected voter fraud,” CREW President Noah Bookbinder said in a press release about the report. “Officials across the country need to take the threats to election certification seriously and act now to ensure that they aren’t realized. Nothing is more important for our democracy than preserving the integrity of our elections and the peaceful transfer of power.”

The report listed 35 officials across the country who had previously refused to certify elections, including Marquardt, Matherly and Block.

The states these elected officials are in include Arizona, Colorado. Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan.