GOT A TIP?

  • July 11, 2024

NM delegation votes against bill they say will disenfranchise voters

The House passed a bill that opponents of the bill, including all three members of New Mexico’s delegation, say would suppress voting. The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, or SAVE Act, passed the U.S. House of Representatives on a 221-198 party line vote. The bill seeks to require proof of American citizenship through showing identification […]

  • Nicole Maxwell
NM delegation votes against bill they say will disenfranchise voters

The House passed a bill that opponents of the bill, including all three members of New Mexico’s delegation, say would suppress voting.

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, or SAVE Act, passed the U.S. House of Representatives on a 221-198 party line vote.

The bill seeks to require proof of American citizenship through showing identification that shows the potential voter was either born in the United States or other identification that shows the person is a United States citizen. 

“Voting is our most sacred right, and we must do everything in our power to ensure that it is protected and accessible to all citizens,” Rep. Gabe Vasquez, D-New Mexico, said in a press release. “This bill, under the guise of safeguarding our electoral process, would disenfranchise millions of Americans, including servicemembers, Native Americans, women and rural communities.”

More: Leger Fernàndez votes against voter ID bill 

“We have laws to protect election integrity and prevent non-citizens from voting in federal elections. The SAVE Act does not ensure election security, instead it creates significant barriers to voter registration and participation,” Vasquez’s statement said. “By voting against this bill, I am standing up for the rights of New Mexicans and all Americans to have their voices heard without unnecessary and discriminatory hurdles.”

The bill also makes it hard for those who changed their name, such as at marriage, and did not do a formal name change procedure that would have updated their birth certificate at the time of the change.

“American elections are for American citizens and we intend to keep it that way,” Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wisconsin, said during the bill’s debate Wednesday. “Today we consider the SAVE Act. We’ll see if my Democratic colleagues are once again in support of non citizen voting. The SAVE Act will strengthen our election administration and restore Americans’ confidence in our elections.”

It is already illegal for non-citizens to vote in federal elections.

The bill is unlikely to pass the Senate, and even so, Joe Biden’s administration indicated that he would not sign the bill.

The proofs the bill would require include a birth certificate, a final adoption decree showing the applicant’s name and that the applicant’s place of birth was in the United States or any other document or method of proof of United States citizenship issued by the Federal government pursuant to the Immigration and Nationality Act, the SAVE Act states.

Jim Crow poll tax or just more paperwork?

The bill was championed by Republicans and opposed by Democrats during the floor debate.

One of the bill’s opponents was Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Alabama, who called the bill a Jim Crow style poll tax.

“This bill is essentially a poll tax because I’m not aware of a single proof of citizenship document that does not cost an individual money to get unless we’re requiring every state to provide one for free, and then it’s an unfunded mandate,” Sewell said. “This is the 2024 version of the Jim Crow poll tax, and we should vote against it.”

A poll tax is a tax levied as a prerequisite to vote and these taxes were declared illegal by the U.S. Constitution’s 24th Amendment in 1962.

Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, took issue with Jim Crow being referenced in the context of the SAVE Act.

“I’ve been Black for my entire life,” Hunt said. “The most racist thing I’ve ever heard is the insinuation by Democrats that Black and brown Americans are too stupid to get an ID to vote just like everybody else… We should all want free and fair elections… I have six forms of government-issue ID. How did I acquire that?  Personal responsibility in this country. I’ve also heard a lot about Jim Crow here today. I’m here to tell you, Jim Crow is over.”

What about U.S. territories?

One of the bill’s opponents was Delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives Gregorio Sablan, D-Northern Mariana Islands, a U.S. territory in the Pacific Ocean.

“(The SAVE Act) would deny United States citizens in my district their right to vote,” Sablan said. “This member standing here speaking in this hall, will be denied the right to vote for this seat,” Sablan said, pointing to himself. “And so for that reason, I rise in opposition to the bill.”

Sablan said that since the bill requires those registering to vote to show “proof of citizenship issued by a state or tribal tribal government but my constituents do not live in a state.” 

Other people in U.S. territories, such as Guam, Puerto Rico, Marshall Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia, would also not be able to vote in U.S. elections.

The Biden Administration issued an Office of Management and Budget Statement of Administration Policy Monday stating Biden would not sign the bill.

“The alleged justification for this bill is based on easily disproven falsehoods,” Monday’s Statement of Policy says. “Additionally, making a false claim of citizenship or unlawfully voting in an election is punishable by removal from the United States and a permanent bar to admission…. This bill would do nothing to safeguard our elections, but it would make it much harder for all eligible Americans to register to vote and increase the risk that eligible voters are purged from voter rolls.”

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Both Republicans and Democrats skeptical of guv’s proposals for special session

Both Republicans and Democrats skeptical of guv’s proposals for special session

A representative from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office outlined on Thursday the bills the governor’s office will back during the upcoming special session, but…
Senators throw support to embattled Ivey-Soto

Senators throw support to embattled Ivey-Soto

By Justin Horwath, New Mexico In Dept Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto is running for a fourth term despite the state Democratic Party’s decision to censure…
AG announces legislative priorities for upcoming special session

AG announces legislative priorities for upcoming special session

Attorney General Raúl Torrez announced on Thursday his legislative priorities for July’s special legislative session, including the creation of a crime victim’s unit to…
Group says WQCC member has conflicts of interest

Group says WQCC member has conflicts of interest

New Energy Economy and other environmental advocates renewed a call for a member of the Water Quality Control Commission to recuse herself from hearing…
NM amends complaint against DOD regarding PFAS contamination

NM amends complaint against DOD regarding PFAS contamination

The New Mexico Environment Department, the New Mexico Office of Natural Resources Trustee and the state Attorney General amended a lawsuit against the federal…
Unanswered questions: New Mexico looks to fossil fuel byproduct to ease pressure on freshwater supplies

Unanswered questions: New Mexico looks to fossil fuel byproduct to ease pressure on freshwater supplies

Mario Atencio’s family never received a notification that 1,100 barrels of produced water—a byproduct of oil and gas extraction—had spilled on their allotment in…
Stansbury outlines funding secured for early childhood and youth services programs

Stansbury outlines funding secured for early childhood and youth services programs

U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury secured $8.3 million for childhood development and youth services in the 1st congressional district through federal community project funding. Stansbury,…
Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican The main things that bring Brayan Chavez to school every day: Seeing, talking to and engaging with…
Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican Brittany Behenna Griffith has a laundry list of adjectives to describe the ideal special education teacher:…
Some mental health issues on the rise in New Mexico

Some mental health issues on the rise in New Mexico

A recent report by KFF, a foundation that provides health policy analysis, found mental health issues on the rise and disparities in mental health…
Heinrich questions FDA leadership on baby formula safety, mifepristone

Heinrich questions FDA leadership on baby formula safety, mifepristone

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf answered questions about the safety of human milk formula and mifepristone on Wednesday. Sen. Martin…
Health workers fear it’s profits before protection as CDC revisits airborne transmission

Health workers fear it’s profits before protection as CDC revisits airborne transmission

Amy Maxmen, KFF Health News Four years after hospitals in New York City overflowed with covid-19 patients, emergency physician Sonya Stokes remains shaken by…
Heinrich files amendment to protect reproductive rights for the military

Heinrich files amendment to protect reproductive rights for the military

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich filed an amendment on Tuesday to codify a rule protecting veteran access to abortion in the case of rape, incest…
Supreme Court upends environmental and reproductive rights protections

Supreme Court upends environmental and reproductive rights protections

Two years after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the high court overturned another long-standing precedent on Friday that could undue both…
Supreme Court dismisses abortion case, advocates say it keeps legal questions open

Supreme Court dismisses abortion case, advocates say it keeps legal questions open

The Supreme Court punted on Thursday on a second abortion decision it heard this term, leaving open the question of whether a federal law…
Supreme Court upends environmental and reproductive rights protections

Supreme Court upends environmental and reproductive rights protections

Two years after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the high court overturned another long-standing precedent on Friday that could undue both…
Supreme Court dismisses abortion case, advocates say it keeps legal questions open

Supreme Court dismisses abortion case, advocates say it keeps legal questions open

The Supreme Court punted on Thursday on a second abortion decision it heard this term, leaving open the question of whether a federal law…
Biden will protect reproductive access, Health Secretary says during a multi-state reproductive access tour 

Biden will protect reproductive access, Health Secretary says during a multi-state reproductive access tour 

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said at a Planned Parenthood space for LGBTQ youth in Albuquerque that if President Joe Biden…
NM delegation votes against bill they say will disenfranchise voters

NM delegation votes against bill they say will disenfranchise voters

The House passed a bill that opponents of the bill, including all three members of New Mexico’s delegation, say would suppress voting. The Safeguard…
Leger Fernàndez votes against voter ID bill

Leger Fernàndez votes against voter ID bill

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act seeks to require proof of United States citizenship to register to vote in federal elections, but opponents say…
Supreme Court upends environmental and reproductive rights protections

Supreme Court upends environmental and reproductive rights protections

Two years after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the high court overturned another long-standing precedent on Friday that could undue both…
NM delegation votes against bill they say will disenfranchise voters

NM delegation votes against bill they say will disenfranchise voters

The House passed a bill that opponents of the bill, including all three members of New Mexico’s delegation, say would suppress voting. The Safeguard…
Despite calls from groups, governor won’t call off special session

Despite calls from groups, governor won’t call off special session

A group of 41 organizations and individuals want Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham to halt plans to hold a special legislative session which is scheduled…
Group says WQCC member has conflicts of interest

Group says WQCC member has conflicts of interest

New Energy Economy and other environmental advocates renewed a call for a member of the Water Quality Control Commission to recuse herself from hearing…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report