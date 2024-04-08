Politics Newsletter: Early and absentee voting

Good morning fellow political junkies! Early and absentee voting for the June 4 New Mexico primary begins in about a month. The nonprofit election trust organization Center for Election Innovation and Research released a report in March detailing the rise of early and absentee voting options across the country. “In the 2000 general election, 40 […]

Good morning fellow political junkies!

Early and absentee voting for the June 4 New Mexico primary begins in about a month.

The nonprofit election trust organization Center for Election Innovation and Research released a report in March detailing the rise of early and absentee voting options across the country.

“In the 2000 general election, 40 percent of all voting-age citizens lived in states that offered at least one option for voting before election day—such as early in-person voting or mail ballots,” the report states.

That number grew over the last 24 years to a point where “nearly 97 percent of all voting-age citizens will live in states that will offer at least one option to vote before election day in the 2024 election, the report states.

This includes New Mexico which offers both early and absentee voting and has for all elections since 2000.

Ballots submitted from early or absentee ballots are not counted until after polls close on election day.

Early voting allows election workers to detect any technical issues, human error situations, issues arising from power outages and other issues that may come up including disinformation campaigns, the report states.

For more information about early or absentee voting or elections in general, in your local county clerk’s office which can also help you check on or update your voter registration, a process that can also be done online at NMVote.org.

The 2024 Primary Election Contest/Candidate List can be found on the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office website.

Interim Committees

Legislative Capitol Buildings Planning Commission is expected to meet April 10 by video conference.

Legislative Finance Committee is expected to meet April 17-18 in Room 322 at the State Capital.

For more information on interim committees, visit www.nmlegis.gov.

Tips, subscriptions and more info

If you enjoyed this newsletter and other reporting by NM Political Report why not donate? We are a nonprofit newsroom that is funded through grants and donations. In order to keep NM Political Report running and ad-free, we need support from readers like you.

This is one of several newsletters produced by NM Political Report, check them out here.

Have a tip? I can be contacted by email at [email protected].