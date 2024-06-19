Republican Herrell signs onto what critics call anti-transgender message

Republican candidate Yvette Herrell, who is running against Democrat Rep. Gabe Vasquez for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District seat, committed herself to a message that some say is coded anti-transgender rhetoric twisted to look like a “pro-woman” agenda. Herrell is seeking to regain the seat in a rematch with Vasquez for what has been, historically, […]

Republican candidate Yvette Herrell, who is running against Democrat Rep. Gabe Vasquez for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District seat, committed herself to a message that some say is coded anti-transgender rhetoric twisted to look like a “pro-woman” agenda.

Herrell is seeking to regain the seat in a rematch with Vasquez for what has been, historically, one of the hottest congressional races in the nation the last few election cycles. When Herrell won the seat from former Rep. Xochitl Torres Small in 2020, she won by a thin margin. When Vasquez defeated Herrell in 2022, he also won by a thin margin.

Herrell signed onto a Stand With Women Commitment, as part of a group called Independent Women’s Voice, a conservative group. The group has what it calls a Hope Agenda.

The agenda would “fortify the definitions of sex-based terms, like ‘woman’ and ‘man’ used in state law.”

The group says in a news release that the Stand with Women Commitment “lets constituents know who is pro-woman, pro-science, and will fight for policies such as the Women’s Bill of Rights that prevent sex discrimination and preserve women’s rights, safety and opportunities.”

The move comes at a time when some conservative-led states are challenging President Joe Biden’s recent Title IX rule that expanded protections for LGBTQ students by protecting against discrimination based on sex stereotypes, sexual orientation, gender identity and sex characteristics.

Herrell said in a statement emailed to NM Political Report that “being pro-woman is in no way anti-LGBT.”

“I believe only biological females should compete in girl’s and women’s sports, and that only biological females should be able to access private spaces meant for girls and women. My opponent Gabe Vasquez is the true radical on these issues: supporting males playing in female sports, allowing men in private female facilities, and even backing gender reassignment surgeries for minor children,” Herrell said through email.

But Marshall Martinez, executive director of Equality New Mexico, said the message “conflates women’s rights with an anti-trans message.” He also said the tactic is not new.

“We’ve seen it over the last few years. It has really been used to frame transphobia as support for women. It is shocking but not surprising. And not at all surprising that Yvette Herrell has signed onto these folks’ agenda,” Martinez said.

Martinez said that reframing the language to appear as a “pro-woman’s” agenda “codes the language so as to not look hateful.”

Martinez said Herrell has, in the past, always been up front about her anti-LGBTQ stance and, in the 2022 race, Vasquez was “open about his support for LGBTQ people and pretty publicly supportive of trans people when he ran,” in 2022.

Martinez said feminism is “about changing systems, so women are given the same amount of opportunity as men.”