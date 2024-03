See who’s going to be on your primary ballot in June

Tuesday marked the official beginning of the 2024 New Mexico primary season for the legislature, with candidates officially filing for candidacy. This is the first election with new maps for senate districts. Some state senators and representatives announced they would not be seeking reelection this year. These included Albuquerque Senators Jerry Ortiz y Pino, Brenda […]

Tuesday marked the official beginning of the 2024 New Mexico primary season for the legislature, with candidates officially filing for candidacy.

This is the first election with new maps for senate districts. Some state senators and representatives announced they would not be seeking reelection this year.

These included Albuquerque Senators Jerry Ortiz y Pino, Brenda McKenna, Bill Tallman and Mark Moores; Alamogordo Senate Republicans Ron Griggs and Bill Burt; Sen. Stephen Neville of Aztec, Gregg Schmedes of Tijeras and Cliff Pirtle of Roswell.

In the House, Reps. Jim Townsend, Candy Spence Ezell and Natalie Figueroa are seeking seats in the Senate while Rep. Bill Rehm of Albuquerque, Anthony Allison of Fruitland, and House Majority Leader Gail Chasey of Albuquerque, all announced their retirements.

There were also surprises.

Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca did not file to run for reelection in Senate District 29. After redistricting, he would have had to face Joshua Sanchez, another incumbent Republican who currently represents Senate District 30. Sanchez is the lone Republican running in the district. Democrat Tina Garcia, the president of the Los Lunas Board of Education, also filed to run for the District 29 seat.

As for the newly-drawn Senate District 30, former State Sen. Clemente Sanchez will face Angel Charley in the Democratic primary, while no Republican filed to run.

Republicans on the House side also lost a leader before the primaries even started.

T. Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, did not file to run for reelection in House District 3. Republican William Hall is the lone candidate seeking the seat.

Like Republicans, Democrats will have a new floor leader, since Chasey announced her retirement during this year’s session.

Seeking to replace her in House District 18 are four Democrats, Juan Larranaga, Anjali Taneja, Marianna Anaya and Gloria Sue Doherty. No Republicans filed in the deeply Republican district.

The two Republicans running for Moores’ seat, Senate District 21, are Nicole L. Tobiassen and John C Morton, both of Albuquerque. Two Democrats, Athena Ann Christodoulou and Philip Snedeker are also seeking the seat.

Competing for Pirtle’s seat are Ezell, and Chad A. Hamill, both Republicans.

Marsella Duarte, who was originally chosen to fill the seat left vacant by Antonio “Moe” Maestas when he went to the Senate, is competing for the same seat against incumbent Rep. Yanira Gurrola, both are Democrats from Albuquerque.

Sandoval County Commissioner Jay C. Block and former state senator Candace Thompson Gould, both Republicans, and Democrat Philip Ramirez are seeking Senate District 12, a district that moved from Albuquerque’s downtown area to Rio Rancho during redistricting and was held by Ortiz y Pino.

In Senate District 9, four candidates look to replace McKenna. Democrats Heather Balas and Cindy Nava filed to run, as did Republicans Frida Susan Vasquez and former Secretary of State candidate Audrey Trujillo.

Some candidates are challenging incumbents in the primary, including former Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley, a Democrat who was one of election denier Solomon Peña’s targets following the 2022 election. She is seeking to unseat Bill O’Neill in Senate District 13.

Embattled incumbent Democrat Daniel Ivey-Soto faces a Democratic challenger in Senate District 14. Heather Jean Berghmans hopes to defeat him in the primary, and the winner will face Republican Craig Degenhardt in the general election.

On the Republican side in the Senate, state Rep. Larry Scott will face incumbent Steven McCutcheon, who was appointed to replace Republican Gay Kernan, who retired last year, in Senate District 42.

Additionally, former Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel “Manny” Gonzales, III is running for Senate District 23, which is currently held by Sen. Harold Pope, Jr., a Democrat who is seeking reelection. Gonzales will face Terry Lynne Aragon in the Republican primary.

Gonzales previously tried to run for U.S. Senate, but failed to file enough signatures on nominating petitions to make the ballot.

Back in the House, incumbent Patty Lundstrom will face a primary challenger in the Democratic primary in Christopher Hudson. Lundstrom clashed with Democratic leadership, particularly after she was removed from her post as chair of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee in 2023. The winner of the primary will face Republican Arval Todd McCabe.

The full 2024 Primary Election Contest/Candidate List including county offices can be found on the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Website.

To check your voter registration or to make changes visit the Voter Information Portal or contact your county clerk. A list of county clerks and their contact information can be found here.

Legislative candidates for the June 4 Primary are:

Senate District 1

Bill Sharer (Incumbent, Republican)

Senate District 2

Songtree L. Pioche (Democrat)

Steve Lanier (Republican)

Senate District 3

Shannon Pinto (Incumbent, Democrat)

Sherylene M. Yazzie (Democrat)

Senate District 4

George Muñoz (Incumbent, Democrat)

Keith Edward Hillock (Democrat)

Senate District 5

Leo Jaramillo (Incumbent, Democrat)

Senate District 6

Roberto “Bobby” Gonzales (Incumbent, Democrat)

Senate District 7

Pat Woods (Incumbent, Republican)

Senate District 8

Pete Campos (Incumbent, Democrat)

Dr. G. Michael Lopez (Democrat)

Senate District 9

Heather Balas (Democrat)

Cindy Nava (Democrat)

Frida Susana Vasquez (Republican)

Audrey Trujillo (Republican)

Senate District 10

Katy Duhigg (Incumbent, Democrat)

Rudy Mora (Republican)

Marie Valencia (Republican)

Senate District 11

Linda Lopez (Incumbent, Democrat)

Richard Carrion (Democrat)

Senate District 12

Phillip Ramirez (Democrat)

Jay C. Block (Republican)

Candace Thompson Gould (Republican)

Senate District 13

Bill O’Neill (Incumbent, Democrat)

Debbie O’Malley (Democrat)

Senate District 14

Michael Padilla (Incumbent, Democrat)

Christopher S. Turpen (Republican)

Senate District 15

Daniel Ivey-Soto (Incumbent, Democrat)

Heather Jean Berghmans (Democrat)

Craig Degenhardt (Republican)

Senate District 16

Antoinette Sedillo Lopez (Incumbent, Democrat)

Senate District 17

Mimi Stewart (Incumbent, Democrat)

Senate District 18

Natalie Figueroa (Democrat)

Kurstin S. Johnson (Republican)

Senate District 19

William Burton Scott (Democrat)

Ant L. Thornton (Republican)

Senate District 20

Martin Hickey (Incumbent, Democrat)

Wayne A. Yevoli (Republican)

Senate District 21

Nicole L. Tobiassen (Republican)

John C. Morton (Republican)

Philip A. Snedeker (Democrat)

Athena Ann Christodoulou (Democrat)

Senate District 22

Benny Shendo, Jr. (Incumbent, Democrat)

Senate District 23

Harold Pope, Jr. (Incumbent, Democrat)

Terry Lynne Aragon (Republican)

Manuel “Manny” Gonzales, III (Republican)

Senate District 24

Anna C. Hansen (Democrat)

Veronica Ray Krupnick (Democrat)

Linda M. Trujillo (Democrat)

Senate District 25

Peter Wirth (Incumbent, Democrat)

Senate District 26

Antonio “Moe” Maestas (Incumbent, Democrat)

Julie A. Radoslovich (Democrat)

Senate District 27

Greg Nibert (Incumbent, Republican)

Larry E. Marker (Republican)

Patrick Henry Boone, IV (Republican)

Senate District 28

Siah Correa Hemphill (Incumbent, Democrat)

Gabriel Ramos (Republican)

Senate District 29

Joshua Sanchez (Incumbent, Republican)

Tina R. Garcia (Democrat)

Senate District 30

Angel M. Charley (Democrat)

Clemente Sanchez (Democrat)

Senate District 31

Joseph Cervantes (Incumbent, Democrat)

Senate District 32

Candy Spence Ezell (Republican)

Chad A. Hamill (Republican)

Senate District 33

Rhonda Beth Romack (Republican)

Nicholas Allan Paul (Republican)

Lynne D. Crawford (Republican)

Senate District 34

James Townsend (Republican)

Senate District 35

Crystal Diamond Brantley (Incumbent, Republican)

Senate District 36

Jeff Steinborn (Incumbent, Democrat)

David Tofsted (Republican)

Senate District 37

William Soules (Incumbent, Democrat)

Senate District 38

Carrie Hamblen (Incumbent, Democrat)

Samantha R. Barncastle Salopek (Republican)

Senate District 39

Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics (Incumbent, Democrat)

Senate District 40

Craig Brandt (Incumbent, Republican)

Amina N. Everett (Democrat)

Senate District 41

David Gallegos (Incumbent, Republican)

Senate District 42

Steven McCutcheon, II (Incumbent, Republican)

Larry R. Scott (Republican)

House District 1

Rodney Montoya (Incumbent, Republican)

Keith Mitchell Neil (Republican)

House District 2

P. Mark Duncan (Incumbent, Republican)

House District 3

William A Hall, II (Republican)

House District 4

Cheryl George (Democrat)

Joseph Franklin Hernandez (Democrat)

Christina Aspas (Democrat)

Lincoln Mark (Republican)

House District 5

Doreen Wonda Johnson (Incumbent, Democrat)

House District 6

Eliseo Lee Alcon (Incumbent, Democrat)

Priscilla Benally (Democrat)

Daniel J. Torrez (Democrat)

Paul Spencer (Republican)

House District 7

Tanya R. Mirabal Moya (Incumbent, Republican)

House District 8

Brian Baca (Incumbent, Republican)

Christian Garcia (Democrat)

House District 9

Patricia Lundstrom (Incumbent, Democrat)

Christopher Hudson (Democrat)

Arval Todd McCabe (Republican)

House District 10

G. Andres Romero (Incumbent, Democrat)

House District 11

Javier Martinez (Incumbent, Democrat)

Bart H. Kinney, III (Republican)

House District 12

Art de la Cruz (Incumbent, Democrat)

Steve Tafoya (Democrat)

House District 13

Patricia Roybal Caballero (Incumbent, Democrat)

Teresa Garcia (Democrat)

House District 14

Miguel Garcia (Incumbent, Democrat)

Konnie Legried (Republican)

House District 15

Dayan Hochman-Vigil (Incumbent, Democrat)

House District 16

Yanira Gurrola Valenzuela (Incumbent, Democrat)

Marsella Duarte (Democrat)

Leland Benwood Bohannon (Republican)

House District 17

Cynthia Borrego (Incumbent, Democrat)

Joshua Taylor Neal (Republican)

House District 18

Juan F. Larrañaga (Democrat)

Anjali Taneja (Democrat)

Marianna Anaya (Democrat)

Gloria Sue Doherty (Democrat)

House District 19

Janelle Anyanonu (Incumbent, Democrat)

Leanna K Derrick (Republican)

House District 20

Meredith Dixon (Incumbent, Democrat)

Tracy Major (Republican)

House District 21

Debra Sariñana (Incumbent, Democrat)

House District 22

Stefani Lord (Incumbent, Republican)

Fred Ponzlov (Democrat)

House District 23

Alan T. Martinez (Incumbent, Republican)

Frank James Smith, Jr. (Democrat)

House District 24

Elizabeth “Liz” Thompson (Incumbent, Democrat)

Ann L. Edenfield (Republican)

House District 25

Cristina S. Parajon (Democrat)

House District 26

Eleanor Chavez (Incumbent, Democrat)

Patrick B. Sais (Republican)

House District 27

Marian Matthews (Incumbent, Democrat)

Greg Seeley (Democrat)

Gregory R. Gallegos (Republican)

House District 28

Pameyla Herndon (Incumbent, Democrat)

Marcie May (Republican)

House District 29

Joy Garratt (Incumbent, Democrat)

Gregory G. Cunningham (Republican)

House District 30

Elizabeth Diane Torres-Velasquez (Democrat)

Juan Diego Chavez (Democrat)

Victoria Dore (Republican)

Jared W. Secret (Republican)

House District 31

Vicky Estrada-Bustillo (Democrat)

Patrick W Huested (Republican)

Nicole Chavez (Republican)

Sarahjane Allen (Republican)

House District 32

Jenifer Jones (Incumbent, Republican)

Andrew Simon Hernandez, III (Democrat)

Linda S. Alvarez (Democrat)

House District 33

Micaela Lara Cadena (Incumbent, Democrat)

House District 34

Raymundo Lara (Incumbent, Democrat)

Larry Sedillo (Republican)

House District 35

Angelica Rubio (Incumbent, Democrat)

Gabriel Duran, Jr. (Democrat)

House District 36

Nathan Small (Incumbent, Democrat)

Kimberly A. Skaggs (Republican)

House District 37

Joanne Ferrary (Incumbent, Democrat)

Ronnie M. Sisneros (Republican)

House District 38

Tara Jaramillo (Incumbent, Democrat)

Rebecca Dow (Republican)

House District 39

Luis Terrazas (Incumbent, Republican)

Gabrielle Begay (Democrat)

Gilbert Diaz Guadiana (Democrat)

House District 40

Joseph Sanchez (Incumbent, Democrat)

Diego Olivas (Republican)

House District 41

Susan Herrera (Incumbent, Democrat)

Margaret Cecilia Campos (Democrat)

House District 42

Kristina Ortez (Incumbent, Democrat)

House District 43

Christine Chandler (Incumbent, Democrat)

Phillip Michael Mach (Libertarian)

Chris Luchini (Libertarian)

House District 44

Kathleen Cates (Incumbent, Democrat)

Ali Ennenga (Republican)

Leticia Lil Munoz-Kaminski (Republican)

House District 45

Linda Serrato (Incumbent, Democrat)

House District 46

Andrea Romero (Incumbent, Democrat)

House District 47

Reena Szczepanski (Incumbent, Democrat)

House District 48

Tara Lujan (Incumbent, Democrat)

House District 49

Gail Armstrong (Incumbent, Republican)

House District 50

Matthew McQueen (Incumbent, Democrat)

Kenneth Donald Brennan (Republican)

Wendy Ann Lossing (Republican)

House District 51

John Block (Incumbent, Republican)

Ashlie Myers (Democrat)

Steve Brockett (Democrat)

House District 52

Doreen Gallegos (Incumbent, Democrat)

House District 53

Willie Madrid (Incumbent, Democrat)

Jon Hill (Democrat)

Elizabeth Lee Winterrowd (Republican)

House District 54

Jonathan Allen Henry (Republican)

Christian Scott Ehmling (Libertarian)

House District 55

Cathrynn N. Brown (Incumbent, Republican)

John Jack Volpato, Jr. (Republican)

House District 56

Harlan Vincent (Incumbent, Republican)

House District 57

Michelle Eleanor Sandoval (Democrat)

Catherine Jeanette Cullen (Republican)

Corrine Rios (Republican)

John Richard Dantonio, Jr. (Republican)

House District 58

Angelita Mejia (Republican)

House District 59

Jared Hembree (Incumbent, Republican)

Tracy Delarosa (Republican)

House District 60

Joshua Hernandez (Incumbent, Republican)

Luke Nicholas Jungmann (Democrat)

House District 61

Randall Pettigrew (Incumbent, Republican)

House District 62

Debra Hicks (Republican)

Elaine Sena Cortez (Republican)

D’Nae Robinett Mills (Republican)

House District 63

Martin Zamora (Incumbent, Republican)

House District 64

Andrea Reeb (Incumbent, Republican)

House District 65

Derrick Lente (Incumbent, Democrat)

House District 66

Jimmy Mason (Incumbent, Republican)

House District 67

Jackey Chatfield (Incumbent, Republican)

House District 68

Charlotte Little (Incumbent, Democrat)

Virginia D Gonzales (Republican)

Nathan T. Brooks (Republican)

House District 69

Harry Garcia (Incumbent, Democrat)

Stanley E. Michael (Democrat)

Michelle Abeyta (Democrat)

House District 70

Ambrose Castellano (Incumbent, Democrat)

Anita Amalia Gonzales (Democrat)

Matthew Reichbach contributed to this story.

Correction: This story misstated the primary challenger for Lundstrom. It is Christopher Hudson. The list at the end of the story also previously said that Bill Soules was a Republican, he is a Democrat, said that Gail Armstrong is a Democrat, she is a Republican, and that John Jack Volapto, Jr. is a Libertarian, he is a Republican.