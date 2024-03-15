State fines oil company more than $2 million after spill

The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department fined an oil and gas company operating in the Permian Basin more than $2 million over produced water spilled at two separate well sites south of Carlsbad. EMNRD says Murchison Oil and Gas, LLC failed to properly report and clean up the produced water spills. If produced water—a […]

The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department fined an oil and gas company operating in the Permian Basin more than $2 million over produced water spilled at two separate well sites south of Carlsbad.

EMNRD says Murchison Oil and Gas, LLC failed to properly report and clean up the produced water spills. If produced water—a byproduct of oil and gas extraction—is not properly cleaned up, contamination can occur.

“Environmental justice means holding polluters like Murchison accountable for their actions,” EMNRD Deputy Secretary Dylan Fuge said in a press release. “Murchison’s pattern of non-compliance is unacceptable. We’re sending a message loud and clear: obey the rules or face the consequences.”

The Oil Conservation Division, which is a division of EMNRD, has rules that dictate what operators should do when a produced water spill occurs. These include filing reports and submitting remediation plans that meet certain requirements. They must then take steps to remediate the spill.

When the spills occurred south of Carlsbad, EMNRD alleges that Murchison failed to adequately report the spills and take the compliance actions needed to address the release. Furthermore, the agency alleges that the actions the company did take actually risked making the possible contamination worse.

Murchison now has the ability to seek an informal resolution with the OCD. Should that not occur, the OCD will hold a hearing to enforce the terms of the notice of violation that EMNRD issued on Wednesday.