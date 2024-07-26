GOT A TIP?

  • July 26, 2024

Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Data indicates Vice President Kamala Harris could excite the Democratic base around the issue of abortion in a way that President Joe Biden struggled to get the message across. Harris, the presumptive nominee for the Democratic ticket for president, has been the voice for reproductive rights under the Biden administration. KFF, a health policy research […]

  • Susan Dunlap
Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Data indicates Vice President Kamala Harris could excite the Democratic base around the issue of abortion in a way that President Joe Biden struggled to get the message across.

Harris, the presumptive nominee for the Democratic ticket for president, has been the voice for reproductive rights under the Biden administration. KFF, a health policy research organization, published a survey this week indicating that a majority, 82 percent, of Democratic women voters trust Harris to speak on the issue of abortion.

Ashley Kirzinger, director of survey methodology and associate director of public opinion and survey research for KFF, told NM Political Report that researchers are now watching to see if Harris’ ability to talk about reproductive rights can translate into motivating a larger share of women Democratic voters to vote for her because they see the issue of abortion as important.

Kirzinger said that a takeaway from KFF’s polling, conducted between May 23 and June 5, was that large numbers of Democratic women were reporting that they did not feel motivated by the November general election. 

“They were slightly more motivated in states where abortion is on the ballot, suggesting the issue of reproductive rights and abortion is motivating in a way that President Biden was not,” Kirzinger said.

She said that, based on what KFF research has shown, about 12 or 13 percent of Democratic women said abortion was the most important issue they were voting on in November. The issue plays a small role in voting decisions but plays a big role in what campaigns talk about and are asked about, Kirzinger said.

“It’ll be interesting to see, as Harris talks about it frequently, whether it becomes a more important issue for Democratic voters,” Kirzinger said.

Another study by KFF shows that Republican women voters tend to be focused on certain issues and are willing to vote for President Donald Trump regardless of his characteristics and flaws. But for Democratic women, they tend to be more likely to vote based on the candidate’s characteristics than on the issues, Kirzinger said.

Kirzinger said that meant that Democratic women were not likely to vote for Trump because of his characteristics but that it was more of a comment on Biden.

“I think what we’re seeing now is a lot of enthusiasm among Democrats for Harris,” Kirzinger said.

She said a Harris campaign would be “a totally different ball game, not Biden 2.0.” She said it will be interesting to watch to see what groups will now be more motivated to vote and what factors and what issues the candidates will be talking about.

“It’s a whole different campaign than we’ve seen in the last couple of months. I expect abortion to be a big part of that,” Kirzinger said. 

Reproductive rights groups say that one reason why the winner of the November election will be important is because the next president will appoint federal district judges and, possibly, a Supreme Court justice during the next four-year term.

In one of KFF’s studies conducted earlier this spring, it found that women, both Democrats and Republicans, were frustrated and anxious over the upcoming election but that women Democrats were more so. 

Kirzinger said that prior to Harris becoming the presumptive nominee for Democrats for president, women Democratic voters were “pretty frustrated about their options.”

“We asked why they were frustrated. It was mostly they really struggled with Biden’s age and that was before the debate performance,” Kirzinger said. 

Kirzinger said Harris has “a whole different energy” than Biden did when campaigning. But, she said voters could wind up frustrated for other reasons as the campaign draws closer to November due to a very condensed campaign period and the attack ads that will emerge trying to sway voters against Harris.

Kirzinger said the Democratic base is made up of women voters, but race and ethnicity also play a role. Black women, both single and married, are a strong part of the Democratic voter base but white suburban women are more divided.

Kirzinger said that, historically, Hispanic voters have turned out for Democratic candidates but KFF has found in a recent survey that Hispanic women voters were “largely dissatisfied, anxious and frustrated, and that’s especially true of younger groups of Hispanic women.”

Kirzinger said that women are often the financial deciders for a family, often responsible for paying bills and household expenses, so many are focused this year on the economy and inflation.

But, Kirzinger said that Harris appears to be generating enthusiasm.

Kirzinger said the election will likely be decided by a handful of swing states. One of those, Arizona, will likely have a ballot measure about abortion, which could give Harris an edge with voters there because that tends to motivate Democratic voters more than Republican voters.

“Biden as a messenger on abortion wasn’t that effective for Democrats and didn’t seem that persuasive on the campaign trail. So that’s why he had Harris do the brunt of that messaging on that. If she can go in those [swing] states at rallies and reproductive health is up front and center in her talk, it could be motivating Democrats in a way we hadn’t seen Biden capitalize on,” Kirzinger said.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Politics Newsletter: Special Session recap

Politics Newsletter: Special Session recap

Hello fellow political junkies! Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called a special session on July 18 to tackle public safety issues ranging from criminal competency…
Legislators pass disaster assistance funding, end special session quickly

Legislators pass disaster assistance funding, end special session quickly

The two issues passed were only a fraction of what Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham had on her special session agenda.
House votes to pass bill for fire relief, behavioral health treatments

House votes to pass bill for fire relief, behavioral health treatments

The House voted overwhelmingly to pass HB 1, the appropriations bill that provides funding for the special session, fire relief and behavioral health court…
PRC approves NM Gas Co. rate increase agreement

PRC approves NM Gas Co. rate increase agreement

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission approved a stipulated agreement which is expected to result in a rate increase for customers.  The stipulated agreement…
12 tribes and pueblos in New Mexico could benefit from pending water rights settlements

12 tribes and pueblos in New Mexico could benefit from pending water rights settlements

For generations, the Zuni people were able to grow food in the New Mexico desert through what Pueblo of Zuni Gov. Arden Kucate described…

Climate change is bringing more deadly heat to New Mexico

Heat-related deaths and illnesses are increasing in New Mexico, as the state has experienced greater increases in temperature than many other parts of the…
Early childhood summit convened to discuss future of program

Early childhood summit convened to discuss future of program

About 200 people from tribal governors to legislators to advocates and teachers gathered at Bishop’s Lodge to discuss Early Childhood Education’s future in New…
Stansbury outlines funding secured for early childhood and youth services programs

Stansbury outlines funding secured for early childhood and youth services programs

U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury secured $8.3 million for childhood development and youth services in the 1st congressional district through federal community project funding. Stansbury,…
Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican The main things that bring Brayan Chavez to school every day: Seeing, talking to and engaging with…
Some mental health issues on the rise in New Mexico

Some mental health issues on the rise in New Mexico

A recent report by KFF, a foundation that provides health policy analysis, found mental health issues on the rise and disparities in mental health…
Heinrich questions FDA leadership on baby formula safety, mifepristone

Heinrich questions FDA leadership on baby formula safety, mifepristone

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf answered questions about the safety of human milk formula and mifepristone on Wednesday. Sen. Martin…
Health workers fear it’s profits before protection as CDC revisits airborne transmission

Health workers fear it’s profits before protection as CDC revisits airborne transmission

Amy Maxmen, KFF Health News Four years after hospitals in New York City overflowed with covid-19 patients, emergency physician Sonya Stokes remains shaken by…
Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Data indicates Vice President Kamala Harris could excite the Democratic base around the issue of abortion in a way that President Joe Biden struggled…
Reproductive rights groups endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Reproductive rights groups endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Vice President Kamala Harris, who announced on Sunday her intention to replace President Joe Biden as the presidential Democratic nominee, received immediate support from…
Heinrich files amendment to protect reproductive rights for the military

Heinrich files amendment to protect reproductive rights for the military

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich filed an amendment on Tuesday to codify a rule protecting veteran access to abortion in the case of rape, incest…
Supreme Court upends environmental and reproductive rights protections

Supreme Court upends environmental and reproductive rights protections

Two years after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the high court overturned another long-standing precedent on Friday that could undue both…
Supreme Court dismisses abortion case, advocates say it keeps legal questions open

Supreme Court dismisses abortion case, advocates say it keeps legal questions open

The Supreme Court punted on Thursday on a second abortion decision it heard this term, leaving open the question of whether a federal law…
Biden will protect reproductive access, Health Secretary says during a multi-state reproductive access tour 

Biden will protect reproductive access, Health Secretary says during a multi-state reproductive access tour 

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said at a Planned Parenthood space for LGBTQ youth in Albuquerque that if President Joe Biden…
Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Data indicates Vice President Kamala Harris could excite the Democratic base around the issue of abortion in a way that President Joe Biden struggled…
Reproductive rights groups endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Reproductive rights groups endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Vice President Kamala Harris, who announced on Sunday her intention to replace President Joe Biden as the presidential Democratic nominee, received immediate support from…
Talking to NM Democratic delegates after Biden leaves race, endorses Harris

Talking to NM Democratic delegates after Biden leaves race, endorses Harris

President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign on Sunday leaving questions about what happens to the ballot now. Rules were already in place for…
MLG public safety town hall draws crowd

MLG public safety town hall draws crowd

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham held the first of three planned public safety town hall meetings in Las Cruces on Thursday to promote her special…
Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Data indicates Vice President Kamala Harris could excite the Democratic base around the issue of abortion in a way that President Joe Biden struggled…
Reproductive rights groups endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Reproductive rights groups endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Vice President Kamala Harris, who announced on Sunday her intention to replace President Joe Biden as the presidential Democratic nominee, received immediate support from…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report