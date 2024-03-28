GOT A TIP?

New Mexico Medicaid to cover cost of over-the-counter oral contraception

New Mexico Medicaid announced on Wednesday that it will cover the cost of Opill, the first oral contraception approved for over-the-counter use. It is a pill taken orally on a daily basis. The Federal Drug Administration announced in July its approval of Opill as a daily oral contraception that can be acquired over-the-counter rather than […]

  • Susan Dunlap
New Mexico Medicaid announced on Wednesday that it will cover the cost of Opill, the first oral contraception approved for over-the-counter use. It is a pill taken orally on a daily basis.

The Federal Drug Administration announced in July its approval of Opill as a daily oral contraception that can be acquired over-the-counter rather than through a prescription. The manufacturer of Opill announced earlier in March that the drug would be in most pharmacies by the end of the month. 

This announcement comes at a time when the U.S. Supreme Court placed a stay on lower court orders to alter the FDA’s approval process around mifepristone, one of the two-step abortion medication regime. The Supreme Court heard oral argument on Tuesday to decide the fate of that FDA process. While many observers consider the court likely to rule in favor of the FDA, based on the way the nine justices asked questions. The high court is not expected to announce its ruling until late June. 

Opill has a 98 percent efficacy rate.

In addition to covering Opill, New Mexico Medicaid also covers pregnancy testing and emergency contraception, the news release states.

Medicaid customers must present the item at the pharmacy counter. 

“The coverage of Opill is a step forward in empowering people with more choices in their reproductive health care — we encourage our customers and pharmacists to familiarize themselves with this new coverage option,” Alanna Dancis, chief medical officer for New Mexico Medicaid Program.

