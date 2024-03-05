GOT A TIP?

Over-the-counter oral contraception to be on store shelves this month

Perrigo, the manufacturer of the first over-the-counter birth control pill, announced on Monday that it has made its first shipment of the Opill which will be available at retail locations later this month. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Opill, a tablet for nonprescription use to prevent pregnancy, for use in the U.S. without […]

  • Susan Dunlap
Perrigo, the manufacturer of the first over-the-counter birth control pill, announced on Monday that it has made its first shipment of the Opill which will be available at retail locations later this month.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Opill, a tablet for nonprescription use to prevent pregnancy, for use in the U.S. without a prescription in July 2023. Previously, individuals could obtain oral contraception only with a prescription. Advocates have said this creates unnecessary barriers in the way of contraception, particularly for rural, low-income individuals who live in reproductive health deserts.

The National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice, a New York-based nonprofit, said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Opill’s appearance on retail store counters this month will also mean better access regardless of language barriers or documentation status.

Perrigo said in its news release that it is providing one-month, three-month and six-month packs of Opill. The drug manufacturer is recommending that retailers price the packs at $19.99, $49.99 and $89.99 respectively.

Opill has been on the market for 50 years and, when taken as directed, has a 98 percent efficacy rate, which will make it the most effective over-the-counter option, according to the release. 

Many have said making Opill available in stores will benefit young women for whom obtaining a prescription for a birth control pill could become a barrier. 

Reproductive health advocates heralded the news on Monday by issuing statements. Mini Timmaraju, president and chief executive officer for Reproductive Freedom for All (formerly NARAL Pro-Choice America), said through a news release that “equitable access to birth control has always been a key tenet of reproductive freedom.”

The FDA’s historic action on Opill will make a difference for countless Americans who face barriers to accessing contraception. We are so thankful to the partners we fought alongside in the Free the Pill coalition for two decades of work to reach this moment. We will not give up the fight to make this safe, effective medication accessible to all,” she said through the release.

