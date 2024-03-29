Senators introduce legislation to aid abortion providers

Sen. Martin Heinrih and other Senate colleagues introduced abortion rights legislation into the U.S. Senate on Thursday. The Abortion Care Capacity Enhancement and Support Services Act seeks to establish a federal grant program for health care organizations to expand their capacity to provide abortion services and additional reproductive care in New Mexico and other states […]

The Abortion Care Capacity Enhancement and Support Services Act seeks to establish a federal grant program for health care organizations to expand their capacity to provide abortion services and additional reproductive care in New Mexico and other states where the procedure is legal.

Led by two Democrats, Sens. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, the bill would establish a program to award grants to hospitals, clinics, and non-profit organizations, that have experienced the highest increases of out-of-state patients seeking abortion and other reproductive services. The grant program would also help expand their capacity to deliver reproductive health care, according to the news release.

Grants would support at least one of the following activities:

Expansion of facilities, such as more examination, operation, or recovery rooms;

Purchase of medical supplies or equipment;

Administration of telehealth services;

Hiring or training of clinical and non-clinical support staff; and

Other forms of ancillary support.

Heinrich said through the release that the bill will, if enacted, help to deliver resources to medical providers to improve reproductive healthcare in the state.

“This legislation will ensure that New Mexicans aren’t left to pay the price for the Dobbs decision and radical politicians in other states,” Heinrich said through the release.