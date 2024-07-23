Climate change is bringing more deadly heat to New Mexico

Heat-related deaths and illnesses are increasing in New Mexico, as the state has experienced greater increases in temperature than many other parts of the country. During an interim legislative committee on Monday in Albuquerque, a series of panelists spoke about climate change, its impacts on New Mexicans and what the state is doing to mitigate […]

Heat-related deaths and illnesses are increasing in New Mexico, as the state has experienced greater increases in temperature than many other parts of the country.

During an interim legislative committee on Monday in Albuquerque, a series of panelists spoke about climate change, its impacts on New Mexicans and what the state is doing to mitigate these effects.

“Every summer, New Mexicans are dying preventable deaths,” Nathaniel Matthews-Trigg, a founding board member of Healthy Climate New Mexico, said. “It’s time we shift our focus from individual actions to collective community efforts. Only by working together can we dismantle the barriers that have left so many of our communities at risk.”

Lauren Reichelt, the director of the Environmental Health Division at the New Mexico Environment Department, said there has been a dramatic rise in the number of emergency department visits in the state caused by heat stress since 2010. In fact, nearly twice as many people sought help for heat-related illness in 2022 as did in 2010. The majority of patients seeking help due to heat stress are between 18 and 44 years old.

In 2010, about 200 people sought care at emergency departments for heat-related illness. In 2022, that number was about 400. Last year, there were 900 emergency department visits related to heat. And, this year, already more than 600 people have gone to the emergency department because of heat.

Reichelt said those numbers are likely lower than the actual amount of patients visiting emergency departments due to heat. That’s because not all of the visits that are related to heat are recorded as being caused by temperatures.

She explained that heat can cause a variety of other health conditions including kidney, heart and respiratory problems.

Reichelt then spoke about heat stroke and how it affects the human body. She said blood is diverted from the body’s core to the skin in an effort to cool the body down. That leads to not enough blood flowing through the gut, causing the gut to begin leaking.

“The immune response is catastrophic and targets the organs, resulting in destruction of multiple organs, which is not how we want our workers to die,” she said.

Reichelt said that long-term heat exposure increases the risk of kidney disease in agricultural workers.

To combat those risks of heat-related illness, Reichelt said workers should be given frequent, short breaks and provided with cool rooms, water and electrolytes. She said a buddy system should also be used because a person suffering from heat stress may not know that they need to rest and get out of the heat.

Matthews-Trigg said some of the vulnerable populations include socially-isolated individuals, people with chronic medical conditions, senior citizens, children, pregnant people and people who do not have access to cooling in their workplaces.

“Each group faces unique challenges, from language barriers to act to lack of health care, access, discrimination and economic hardships,” he said. “There’s no one size fits all solution to this issue. Instead, we need targeted strategies that address the specific barriers that each of these groups face.”

Currently, he said the National Weather Service issues heat advisories which are often distributed by local media. But the infrastructure is not always in place to help people access shelter, he said.

“Telling someone to get somewhere cooler if they don’t have access to transportation, is pointless,” he said. “Setting up cooling centers that are not welcoming, that don’t allow pets or are in inaccessible locations will mean that the people that need them are unable to go to them.”

David DuBois, the state climatologist, said that New Mexico is becoming hotter and more arid due to climate change.

He presented a map that shows how temperatures have changed nationwide from 1971 to 2021.

“There are some areas that are warming faster than other areas, and New Mexico is one of those, or is warming faster than other parts of the United States,” he said.

New Mexico could experience a statewide average increase of 5 degrees Fahrenheit by 2050, he said.