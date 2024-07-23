GOT A TIP?

  • July 23, 2024

Climate change is bringing more deadly heat to New Mexico

Heat-related deaths and illnesses are increasing in New Mexico, as the state has experienced greater increases in temperature than many other parts of the country. During an interim legislative committee on Monday in Albuquerque, a series of panelists spoke about climate change, its impacts on New Mexicans and what the state is doing to mitigate […]

  • Hannah Grover

Heat-related deaths and illnesses are increasing in New Mexico, as the state has experienced greater increases in temperature than many other parts of the country.

During an interim legislative committee on Monday in Albuquerque, a series of panelists spoke about climate change, its impacts on New Mexicans and what the state is doing to mitigate these effects.

“Every summer, New Mexicans are dying preventable deaths,” Nathaniel Matthews-Trigg, a founding board member of Healthy Climate New Mexico, said. “It’s time we shift our focus from individual actions to collective community efforts. Only by working together can we dismantle the barriers that have left so many of our communities at risk.”

Lauren Reichelt, the director of the Environmental Health Division at the New Mexico Environment Department, said there has been a dramatic rise in the number of emergency department visits in the state caused by heat stress since 2010. In fact, nearly twice as many people sought help for heat-related illness in 2022 as did in 2010. The majority of patients seeking help due to heat stress are between 18 and 44 years old.

In 2010, about 200 people sought care at emergency departments for heat-related illness. In 2022, that number was about 400. Last year, there were 900 emergency department visits related to heat. And, this year, already more than 600 people have gone to the emergency department because of heat.

Reichelt said those numbers are likely lower than the actual amount of patients visiting emergency departments due to heat. That’s because not all of the visits that are related to heat are recorded as being caused by temperatures.

She explained that heat can cause a variety of other health conditions including kidney, heart and respiratory problems.

Reichelt then spoke about heat stroke and how it affects the human body. She said blood is diverted from the body’s core to the skin in an effort to cool the body down. That leads to not enough blood flowing through the gut, causing the gut to begin leaking.

“The immune response is catastrophic and targets the organs, resulting in destruction of multiple organs, which is not how we want our workers to die,” she said.

Reichelt said that long-term heat exposure increases the risk of kidney disease in agricultural workers.

To combat those risks of heat-related illness, Reichelt said workers should be given frequent, short breaks and provided with cool rooms, water and electrolytes. She said a buddy system should also be used because a person suffering from heat stress may not know that they need to rest and get out of the heat.

Matthews-Trigg said some of the vulnerable populations include socially-isolated individuals, people with chronic medical conditions, senior citizens, children, pregnant people and people who do not have access to cooling in their workplaces.

“Each group faces unique challenges, from language barriers to act to lack of health care, access, discrimination and economic hardships,” he said. “There’s no one size fits all solution to this issue. Instead, we need targeted strategies that address the specific barriers that each of these groups face.”

Currently, he said the National Weather Service issues heat advisories which are often distributed by local media. But the infrastructure is not always in place to help people access shelter, he said.

“Telling someone to get somewhere cooler if they don’t have access to transportation, is pointless,” he said. “Setting up cooling centers that are not welcoming, that don’t allow pets or are in inaccessible locations will mean that the people that need them are unable to go to them.” 

David DuBois, the state climatologist, said that New Mexico is becoming hotter and more arid due to climate change.

He presented a map that shows how temperatures have changed nationwide from 1971 to 2021.

“There are some areas that are warming faster than other areas, and New Mexico is one of those, or is warming faster than other parts of the United States,” he said.

New Mexico could experience a statewide average increase of 5 degrees Fahrenheit by 2050, he said.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Politics Newsletter: Special Session recap

Politics Newsletter: Special Session recap

Hello fellow political junkies! Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called a special session on July 18 to tackle public safety issues ranging from criminal competency…
Legislators pass disaster assistance funding, end special session quickly

Legislators pass disaster assistance funding, end special session quickly

The two issues passed were only a fraction of what Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham had on her special session agenda.
House votes to pass bill for fire relief, behavioral health treatments

House votes to pass bill for fire relief, behavioral health treatments

The House voted overwhelmingly to pass HB 1, the appropriations bill that provides funding for the special session, fire relief and behavioral health court…
12 tribes and pueblos in New Mexico could benefit from pending water rights settlements

12 tribes and pueblos in New Mexico could benefit from pending water rights settlements

For generations, the Zuni people were able to grow food in the New Mexico desert through what Pueblo of Zuni Gov. Arden Kucate described…

Climate change is bringing more deadly heat to New Mexico

Heat-related deaths and illnesses are increasing in New Mexico, as the state has experienced greater increases in temperature than many other parts of the…
Downwinders continue to seek justice 79 years after the Trinity Test

Downwinders continue to seek justice 79 years after the Trinity Test

For most of his life, Paul Pino believed his community had dodged the bullet when it came to nuclear fallout. It wasn’t until he’d…
Stansbury outlines funding secured for early childhood and youth services programs

Stansbury outlines funding secured for early childhood and youth services programs

U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury secured $8.3 million for childhood development and youth services in the 1st congressional district through federal community project funding. Stansbury,…
Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican The main things that bring Brayan Chavez to school every day: Seeing, talking to and engaging with…
Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican Brittany Behenna Griffith has a laundry list of adjectives to describe the ideal special education teacher:…
Some mental health issues on the rise in New Mexico

Some mental health issues on the rise in New Mexico

A recent report by KFF, a foundation that provides health policy analysis, found mental health issues on the rise and disparities in mental health…
Heinrich questions FDA leadership on baby formula safety, mifepristone

Heinrich questions FDA leadership on baby formula safety, mifepristone

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf answered questions about the safety of human milk formula and mifepristone on Wednesday. Sen. Martin…
Health workers fear it’s profits before protection as CDC revisits airborne transmission

Health workers fear it’s profits before protection as CDC revisits airborne transmission

Amy Maxmen, KFF Health News Four years after hospitals in New York City overflowed with covid-19 patients, emergency physician Sonya Stokes remains shaken by…
Heinrich files amendment to protect reproductive rights for the military

Heinrich files amendment to protect reproductive rights for the military

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich filed an amendment on Tuesday to codify a rule protecting veteran access to abortion in the case of rape, incest…
Supreme Court upends environmental and reproductive rights protections

Supreme Court upends environmental and reproductive rights protections

Two years after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the high court overturned another long-standing precedent on Friday that could undue both…
Supreme Court dismisses abortion case, advocates say it keeps legal questions open

Supreme Court dismisses abortion case, advocates say it keeps legal questions open

The Supreme Court punted on Thursday on a second abortion decision it heard this term, leaving open the question of whether a federal law…
Supreme Court upends environmental and reproductive rights protections

Supreme Court upends environmental and reproductive rights protections

Two years after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the high court overturned another long-standing precedent on Friday that could undue both…
Supreme Court dismisses abortion case, advocates say it keeps legal questions open

Supreme Court dismisses abortion case, advocates say it keeps legal questions open

The Supreme Court punted on Thursday on a second abortion decision it heard this term, leaving open the question of whether a federal law…
Biden will protect reproductive access, Health Secretary says during a multi-state reproductive access tour 

Biden will protect reproductive access, Health Secretary says during a multi-state reproductive access tour 

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said at a Planned Parenthood space for LGBTQ youth in Albuquerque that if President Joe Biden…
Talking to NM Democratic delegates after Biden leaves race, endorses Harris

Talking to NM Democratic delegates after Biden leaves race, endorses Harris

President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign on Sunday leaving questions about what happens to the ballot now. Rules were already in place for…
New Mexico leaders respond to Biden ending reelection campaign

New Mexico leaders respond to Biden ending reelection campaign

New Mexico leaders responded to President Joe Biden’s announcement Sunday that he was no longer seeking re-election and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for…
Politics Newsletter: Should Biden stay or should he go?

Politics Newsletter: Should Biden stay or should he go?

Note: This newsletter was written prior to the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on Saturday. Hello fellow political junkies! While most people…
12 tribes and pueblos in New Mexico could benefit from pending water rights settlements

12 tribes and pueblos in New Mexico could benefit from pending water rights settlements

For generations, the Zuni people were able to grow food in the New Mexico desert through what Pueblo of Zuni Gov. Arden Kucate described…
Talking to NM Democratic delegates after Biden leaves race, endorses Harris

Talking to NM Democratic delegates after Biden leaves race, endorses Harris

President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign on Sunday leaving questions about what happens to the ballot now. Rules were already in place for…

Climate change is bringing more deadly heat to New Mexico

Heat-related deaths and illnesses are increasing in New Mexico, as the state has experienced greater increases in temperature than many other parts of the…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report