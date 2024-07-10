Despite calls from groups, governor won’t call off special session

A group of 41 organizations and individuals want Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham to halt plans to hold a special legislative session which is scheduled to start next week. Lujan Grisham announced a special session scheduled for July 18 to address public safety after the legislature did not pass a slew of bills designed to address […]

Lujan Grisham announced a special session scheduled for July 18 to address public safety after the legislature did not pass a slew of bills designed to address gun violence and mental health in this year’s regular legislative session. The special session is expected to last just a few days and will cost around $50,000 a day.

Organizations as diverse as the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico, the reproductive and gender affirming care advocacy organization Bold Futures, several LGBTQ rights advocacy organizations and other nonprofits who work with the unhoused, the disabled and substance abuse disorders, among others, signed the letter.

The letter says the group of 41 are concerned about the proposed legislation for the special session, that the draft bills will not achieve the intended results and that it will further harm the most marginalized, including LGTBQ individuals, immigrants, Indigenous and people of color.

Some of the discussion drafts of proposed legislation include a bill that would expand the definitions of “harm to self” and “harm to others;” another draft bill would restrict individuals from using medians to panhandle; and a third proposed draft bill would determine competency and allow, in civil cases, for an individual to be involuntarily committed to an institution.

Denali Wilson, staff attorney for the ACLU-NM, told NM Political Report that the proposed legislation that is, potentially, the most dangerous is the one that is the most innocuous-seeming. It is the proposed draft bill entitled “Definitions.”

It says, in part, that a person could be involuntarily committed to an institution for “a showing of behavior that is grossly irrational, actions that the person is unable to control, behavior that is grossly inappropriate to a situation…”

Under a different administration, such language could be used to target certain groups, specifically the LGBTQ community, Wilson said.

In addition, the draft legislation would expand who could be committed to an institution and how they can be committed. It has the potential to violate constitutional rights, as does the draft bill addressing public safety on the median, Wilson said.

Michael Coleman, communications director for Lujan Grisham, said the governor appreciates

input from mental health and social justice advocates, but that “calling off the special session and doing nothing is not an option.”

“The status quo is not working in New Mexico, and every day that the root causes of crime and other public safety challenges go unaddressed is another day that New Mexicans are placed at risk,” Coleman said in an email.

Coleman further said “the bills the governor has proposed will provide accountability and treatment for those who become entangled in the criminal justice system because of underlying mental health challenges, while improving the safety of New Mexico’s Communities.”

“She’s asking law enforcement to beef up its collection and reporting of data about crime to help the state improve its strategies for fighting it. The bill to address median safety is not an attack on the homeless, it’s a common-sense strategy to reduce New Mexico’s first-in-the-nation status for pedestrian fatalities. The governor has also requested that lawmakers agree to stiffen penalties for convicted felons in possession of guns –– a clear violation of state and federal law and a primary driver of violent crime in our state. The governor and her staff have been engaged in meetings with legislators and other stakeholders on these issues for months. Enough is enough and this can’t wait,” Coleman said through the email.

Monet Silva, executive director of the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness, told NM Political Report that the special session is trying to repair within 48 hours problems that have developed over years. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle made similar remarks during a legislative hearing in June.

Silva said the draft bill that addresses competency would be taking away decision making from judges and practitioners and opening up the possibility of people being harmed. It could lead to abuse as it allows for more people to determine who can be committed into mental health institutions, making it possible to be used as a form of retaliation.

Wilson said the current standard to force someone into a hospital is a determination that the individual is a danger to themselves or others. The proposed draft bills expanding the ability of forcing an individual into a mental hospital or treatment center removes bodily autonomy, she said. When an individual is civilly committed, they cannot leave a hospital or treatment institution.

“It’s the same way we understand jail to be a liberty deprivation,” Wilson said.

Wilson called the proposed draft bills “disingenuous,” in a state where there is a crisis of voluntary services.

“How do we go from that, honestly with a straight face, and say people don’t want services so we have to force them into these services. Those services aren’t there. To jump from a deficit statewide straight into the creation of infrastructure to mandate those services skips a critical point which is the client’s decision about their own lives and well being. We have to make those services available voluntarily,” Wilson said.

Silva said there needs to be larger discussions about what competency looks like and it should involve many stakeholders, including agencies, nonprofit organizations, individuals involved in the justice system and judges.

“Everybody needs to be involved,” she said.

Silva said the state has to rebuild its behavioral health system.

“We don’t have one. This doesn’t exist. It’s not big enough. We can’t put something into policy impacting the lives of someone when we don’t have the infrastructure,” she said.

Silva also said that there needs to be larger discussions about what a bill to enhance public safety on medians looks like so it does not criminalize homelessness.

Wilson said the draft proposal to limit access to medians on streets is potentially a violation of constitutional rights because the right to ask for help is protected speech.

Wilson called the pedestrian safety draft bill an “easy political win” because, on the face of it, it addresses pedestrian safety. She said New Mexico does have a crisis of pedestrian deaths but that it is due to lack of road infrastructure, biking infrastructure and a need for better crosswalks.

Silva said that criminalizing the unhoused through the proposed draft legislation with unpayable fines and possibly jail time only exacerbates the individuals’ problems by making it harder for them to lift themselves out of extreme poverty.

A citation by police for standing in a median while asking for help would potentially require the individual to show up for court. If the individual is already unhoused, they may not have an address to receive such a summons or have other means of communication. If they fail to show up in court, a warrant is issued for the person’s arrest. Having interactions with law enforcement and the legal system can make it harder for an individual to get a job or housing, Silva said.

Silva said that as of 2023, there were more than 25,000 homeless in New Mexico and over 50 percent of those individuals are Indigenous, Black and people of color. She said the majority of youth who are unhoused are LGBTQ individuals.

She said there needs to be larger discussions about what a bill to enhance public safety on medians looks like so it does not criminalize homelessness. She said the way to address panhandling is, in part, to bring people to the discussion who have lived experience. She said that no matter how well-meaning Lujan Grisham and legislators may be, they shouldn’t be the only ones making the decisions.

“With the right people at the table, you can build a system that is equitable,” she said.