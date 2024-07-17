Downwinders continue to seek justice 79 years after the Trinity Test

For most of his life, Paul Pino believed his community had dodged the bullet when it came to nuclear fallout. It wasn’t until he’d retired from teaching high school history that he learned that his home, Carrizozo, had in fact experienced radiation fallout on a July morning in 1945. Then the pieces started coming together. […]

For most of his life, Paul Pino believed his community had dodged the bullet when it came to nuclear fallout. It wasn’t until he’d retired from teaching high school history that he learned that his home, Carrizozo, had in fact experienced radiation fallout on a July morning in 1945.

Then the pieces started coming together. He’d seen family members die of illnesses that can be linked to radiation exposure.

Nearly 80 years ago, the U.S. government detonated a bomb as part of the Trinity Test in the Tularosa Basin that has been having reverberating consequences for the residents ever since.

As a teacher, Pino had shown his class a film that spoke about how trucks had been sent to Carrizozo to evacuate people. But, ultimately, no one was evacuated. He had believed that meant the radiation didn’t reach Carrizozo.

“I told my students, ‘Wow, look, my community was spared,’” he said.

Then he learned that the Geiger counters—instruments used to measure radiation—actually went off the scale due to the levels.

July 16, 1945

On the morning of July 16, 1945, residents of the Tularosa Basin woke to a light brighter than the sun itself.

“Some people said they thought it was the end of the world because the sun was rising to the west instead of the east,” Tina Cordova, co-founder of the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium, said. She has spent 19 years advocating for her community and trying to get compensation. During that time, Cordova has heard the stories of the Trinity Test.

She said that a blast that knocked people out of bed and shattered windows followed the flash of blinding light.

“It was a blast force that was truly unimaginable,” she said.

But it was what followed the blast that continues to take a toll on Cordova’s community.

The radioactive ash fell from the sky, covering everything with a thin layer of toxic dust.

There were residents living as close as a dozen miles to the test site. None of the residents were warned before the test, nor did anyone come to the community to explain what had happened. Cordova said no one told residents not to drink the water from their cisterns or provided them with options to move away. The cattle that had their hides burned off due to the radiation were confiscated, she said. But cattle were not the only ones with radiation burns. Humans also experienced the burns, including one man who had been driving across the desert that day and reached Tularosa with burns all over his body.

Cordova said that even in 1945 the government knew that the fallout from the bomb could have devastating impacts.

The radioactive fallout spread through the area, reaching Pino’s community in Carrizozo and places in the mountains in between Carrizozo and Capitan, where Pino had relatives living at the time.

Recent studies have found fallout related to the Trinity Test as far away as Canada and the fallout has been found in 46 states.

Pino has heard similar stories to the ones Cordova has heard. He said children were asleep when the bomb exploded. Carrizozo residents saw a flash and some of them heard a boom.

Putting the pieces together

The bomb wasn’t widely discussed as Pino was growing up in Carrizozo. He was attending a presentation by the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium in Albuquerque when, about two hours in, he said the pieces began to fall into place and he realized his community had been impacted. Pino had three of his grandchildren with him at the presentation.

He said he looked at his grandchildren—two who were in elementary school and the other who was a young adult—and he thought about the implications. He remembered reports of infants dying in Roswell and he thought about his mother, who had died of cancer. He remembered how his older brother died of stomach cancer and how his sister survived thyroid cancer.

He said he realized that in an area like Carrizozo that is fairly pristine and has virtually no air or water pollution, there shouldn’t be such a high rate of cancer.

He saw that his granddaughter who was a young adult had tears in her eyes and even the elementary age grandchildren understood the implications.

“I told them, ‘I’m so sorry you had to find out this way,’” he recalled.

At the same time, Pino said he told them he was glad that they knew the truth. Whenever he goes to the doctor now, he informs the doctor that he is a downwinder and he has encouraged his children to do the same.

Cancer didn’t stop with his mother and siblings. One of his children has had skin cancer.

Cordova began to hear community members connecting the dots when she was in her teens in the 1970s. People would talk about how someone in the community had died of cancer and how that was because of the bomb.

She said the increased awareness came in part because of the testing occurring in Nevada.

While the community began to connect the dots, Cordova went away to college and began studying science. During her studies, she learned about the impacts of radiation exposure on the human body.

“Then it became crystal clear for me,” she said.

She began reading the stories of downwinders from other places. It didn’t take long for her to note the similarities between their stories and the experiences in the Tularosa Basin.

Cordova went onto thyroid medication when she was in her early twenties.

“It was one of those moments where I thought this could be the beginning of something very horrific for me,” she said.

Her fears became reality when, at 39 years of age, she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

She’s far from the only one who has had thyroid disease and cancer. Nor did it end with her generation. Even her 24-year-old niece has been diagnosed with an illness related to radiation.

Cordova said that it was horrific for her as a young woman to realize that the radiation from the Trinity Test would not only impact her health, but could also impact her descendants.

“We don’t know who will be next,” she said.

Cordova said she tells her children to take care of their health and that if they notice anything at all suspicious they need to inform a doctor.

‘This is about justice long delayed’

As generations of people like Cordova have suffered from diseases like cancer and thyroid conditions, the government has never compensated them.

Downwinders from other areas of the country, including parts of Utah, have received compensation to help pay the medical bills associated with the testing of nuclear weapons.

Earlier this year, downwinders like Cordova got the closest to receiving compensation that they have ever been.

With the bipartisan teamwork of U.S. Sens. Ben Ray Luján, a Democrat from New Mexico, and Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, the Senate passed legislation that would have expanded the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act to include downwinders in New Mexico, people who worked in uranium mining and milling after 1971, residents of Missouri who were exposed to radiation due to the disposing of waste and others who have become sick because of radiation related to nuclear weapons.

But, despite the overwhelming support in the U.S. Senate, the legislation never made it to the House floor for debate. House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, chose not to bring it to the floor for consideration.

Cordova said the downwinders and others who have been tirelessly advocating for RECA expansion believe that it would have passed the House had it been brought to a vote.

President Joe Biden, during a visit to New Mexico last year, said that he would sign legislation expanding RECA if it made it to his desk.

Cordova said Johnson not bringing the legislation to a vote left her with a “tremendous amount of anger and frustration and disappointment.”

She compared it to someone going out and recklessly and irreparably harming people and then, when they are held accountable for those actions, saying, “I don’t want to put my resources toward that because it’s going to cost too much.”

“To have no acknowledgement, no assistance, to have families now displaying four and five generations of cancer, like my own family, to have people die all around us on a constant basis, and to have no assistance from the government that harmed us, the government that we pledge allegiance to and pay taxes to, it’s just absolutely unacceptable and unconscionable,” Cordova said.

Pino also described the failure to expand RECA as sickening, especially when considering the trillions of dollars that the government spent making the bombs and the money that is being spent now to build new bombs.

“They won’t spend a few billion to help people that are dying or that are suffering with cancer, or give their families meager death benefits of like $100,000,” he said.

Even though RECA was not expanded and has expired, Cordova said the lawmakers have told the community not to give up hope. She said people like Lujan, Hawley and U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, a Democrat from New Mexico, are continuing to look for a solution.

Cordova said advocates continue calling Speaker Johnson’s office to request he bring RECA expansion to the floor for a vote.

“This is about justice long delayed,” she said. “And we will continue to work with people from all across the country who have been affected.”

Generational impacts

Dr. Chanese Forté, a scientist with the Global Security Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists, has a background in biochemistry and statistics. Prior to taking a job with UCS, she researched colorectal and breast cancer. She has also done advocacy work focused on nuclear energy and energy access for marginalized communities.

Forté said it’s important to understand that downwinder communities “are still dealing with legacy exposures. There are some nuclear materials, mostly those that are released at detonation, that can last for thousands, hundreds of thousands of years.”

Some of the radioactive elements have half lives that are billions of years long. Because of that, Forté said the current way of doing environmental remediation may not be adequate.

She said that the long half lives associated with radioactive elements means that it is not just the next generation or the generation after that which will be affected.

“It’s the generation that may or may not exist in 1000 years,” she said.

She said a lot of discussion related to radiation exposure has centered around cancer, which is important, but is not the only health impact.

She said that one of the big things that the Union of Concerned Scientists is trying to understand is how radiation exposure impacts women and children. She said when exposed to the same level of radiation, women and children are more likely to experience impacts.

One hypothesis about why children are at greater risk from radiation exposure related to weapons testing is because they are more likely to be playing in the dirt. Children, she said, might touch something that has radioactive material on it and then place their hand in their mouth.

Radiation exposure, Forté said, can also lead to chronic illness like heart disease, liver disease and autoimmune disorders.

Families trying to have children could also experience problems including infertility and low-birth weight.

At the same time, she said more research is needed to understand the generational effects of radiation exposure.

In the meantime, the UCS is concerned that a push to modernize the fleet of nuclear weapons could lead to resumed above-ground testing that will bring new stories like those from the Tularosa Basin. Even if the above-ground testing is never resumed, Forté said any future underground tests could also have impacts, including potential aquifer contamination.

‘We’ve given everything that we have to this’

In the meantime, people from the Tularosa Basin continue to find themselves facing health challenges and needing to travel long distances for medical care.

Cordova said this has led to psychological, emotional and financial tolls in a state where nearly half of the population relies on Medicaid and where residents often carry high levels of medical debt.

As Pino’s mother faced the knowledge that her cancer was terminal, she sold her truck so that her family would have the money to pay for her funeral.

Pino said the expenses associated with the illnesses caused by the bomb are paid out of the pockets of dying people and their families.

When a child living in the Tularosa area developed eye cancer, the community rallied together to raise money for her treatment through bake sales, car washes and enchilada suppers.

“That’s how we address these things. It takes everything that we have,” Cordova said. “And we’ve given everything that we have to this, we bury our loved ones on a regular basis, we go into great financial debt to take care of our loved ones. And at the end, we’re left with nothing. Nothing. Another person buried.”